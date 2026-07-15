Ernst to Host Final Entrepreneur Expo in Ames

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, will host her fourth and final annual Entrepreneur Expo at Iowa State University on Tuesday, June 30.

The event gives unprecedented access to opportunities across the federal marketplace with valuable networking opportunities and hands-on instruction on how Iowa small businesses can sell to America’s largest consumer – the federal government.

“This year’s theme is ‘Made in Iowa: Ready for the Mission’ to spotlight how Iowa small businesses can support our warfighters, advance U.S. national security, and contribute to a mission-ready America.,” said Chair Ernst. “I'm honored to connect Iowa’s entrepreneurs and job creators and provide them with the ins and outs of federal opportunities.”

Small business owners who wish to attend can RSVP here.

Background:

Over the last three years, hundreds of Iowans and 40 federal agency departments and state entities have connected at Ernst’s Expo to unlock opportunities in federal contracting and innovation programs.

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