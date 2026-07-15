Ernst Names Small Business of the Week, ShinyTop Brewing

RED OAK, Iowa – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, today announced her Small Business of the Week: ShinyTop Brewing of Webster County. Throughout the 119th Congress, Chair Ernst plans to recognize a small business in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“When they are not slinging ales, the McCubbin brothers can be found crafting up a sense of belonging for its community members through various initiatives,” said Chair Ernst. “Since 2016, Nate and Todd McCubbin havebrewed meaningful partnerships with Fort Dodge’s local businesses and ShinyTop’s guests.”

Founded with the purpose of sharing their craft beer among friends and family, ShinyTop has grown to become a local fixture within the Fort Dodge community. Operating with 12 employees, the brewery represents the hard work, patience, and determination that comes with the small business spirit.

Stay tuned as Chair Ernst continues to recognize outstanding Iowa small businesses with her Small Business of the Week award.

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