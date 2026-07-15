Ernst Names Small Business of the Week, Mid-States Companies

RED OAK, Iowa – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, today announced her Small Business of the Week: Mid-States Companies of Story County. Throughout the 119thCongress, Chair Ernst plans to recognize a small business in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“Mid-States Companies’ American entrepreneurial spirit steels the show with their dependable services to the agricultural industry in the heart of the Grain Belt,” said Chair Ernst. “The Vier family has built a business rooted in excellence, earning the trust of their customers while demonstrating an unwavering commitment to strengthening their community.”

Founded in 2001 by Kevin and Shelley Vier, Mid-States Companies is a group of businesses that supply premier grain handling, engineering, fabrication, crane, and trucking services. What started in a 7,000-square-foot millwright fabrication “mom-and-pop” shop, with only five employees, now operates in several states, with a more than 100,000 square foot facility in Nevada, Iowa, and over 100 employees.

Stay tuned as Chair Ernst continues to recognize outstanding Iowa small businesses with her Small Business of the Week award.

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