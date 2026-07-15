Ernst Names Small Business of the Week, Corner Market & Greenhouse

RED OAK, Iowa – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, today announced her Small Business of the Week: Corner Market & Greenhouse of Fayette County. Throughout the 119thCongress, Chair Ernst plans to recognize a small business in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“Corner Market and Greenhouse is an outstanding Iowa small business that exemplifies their un-be-leaf-ableAmerican entrepreneurial spirit by generously planting roots in the community through flower donations and greenhouse tours,” said Chair Ernst. “For over three decades, Paul and Linda have built the business from the ground up, branching out, and pruning away inefficiency by modernizing their greenhouses with cutting-edge agricultural technology.”

Founded in 1994 by Paul and Linda Manske to provide families with a community-focused store to meet every gardening need, Corner Market & Greenhouse has grown to become a beloved local institution within the Oelwein community. The business is renowned for its small-town hospitality and big-city variety. For 32 years, Paul and Linda Manske have worked to bring every Iowan’s backyard to life, carrying seasonal flowers, plants, and décor.

Stay tuned as Chair Ernst continues to recognize outstanding Iowa small businesses with her Small Business of the Week award.

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