XYDF’s full EV charger products XYDF’s EV charger ey-series-40kw-portable-ev-charger

Explore XYDF’s EV charger lineup, learn industry know-how via its EV charging blog, and find the flexible 40kW DC charger for portable commercial fast charging.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global electric vehicle adoption accelerates, residential users, commercial property managers, fleet operators and charging service providers all face the same core challenge: finding reliable, cost-effective charging solutions tailored to their specific use cases. As a professional EV charger manufacturer with 10+ years of R&D and production experience, XYDF addresses this demand through a comprehensive product ecosystem and authoritative industry resources, covering everything from entry-level home chargers to ultra-high-power industrial charging stations.1.Full-Spectrum EV Charger Portfolio for Every ApplicationAt the core of XYDF's offering is its complete EV Charger lineup spanning 7kW to 960kW, designed to cover residential, commercial, fleet, highway and industrial use cases.For residential and light commercial applications, XYDF's AC charger portfolio includes the E7 Series touchscreen charger, EC7 Series IP65 home charger, E22 Series compact 22kW unit, and EC22 Series 11kW/22kW charger. These Level 2 chargers feature wide compatibility with all major EV brands, IP54/IP65 ingress protection for indoor and outdoor deployment, and smart functions including scheduled charging, OTA updates and dynamic load balancing. All units hold CE, UKCA, ISO 9001 and RoHS certifications, meeting strict European and global market standards.For high-demand commercial and public charging scenarios, XYDF's DC fast charger lineup delivers scalable power from 30kW to 960kW. Entry-level options include the EG Series 40kW compact charger, EYU Series 40kW charger with 7-inch screen, and EEC1 Series 30kW unit with 10.1-inch premium display. For mid-to-large commercial sites, the EC Series 80–240kW all-in-one charger and EYN Series 60–240kW high-load charger support CCS2 standards and OCPP 1.6 connectivity, ideal for public charging stations, commercial parking lots and fleet depots. For ultra-fast charging hubs and highway service areas, the EYU Series 320–400kW ultra-fast charger and 480–960kW split charging system deliver high-throughput power with dynamic load balancing capabilities.Backed by a 40,000㎡ production base, in-house SMT mainboard R&D, and a track record of projects for clients including Chery, CRRC and Nanjing Traffic Police Detachment, XYDF ensures consistent product quality, reliable delivery and full OEM/ODM customization support for global partners.2.Authoritative Industry Guidance via the XYDF EV Charging Blog Beyond hardware products, making informed charging infrastructure decisions requires up-to-date industry knowledge, technical guidance and cost analysis. To support buyers and operators at every stage of their project, XYDF publishes its comprehensive EV Charging Blog, a free resource library covering residential installation, commercial operations, fleet management and technical deep dives.For residential EV owners, the blog offers practical guides including Smart EV Charger for Home: Level 2 Charger Installation Guide and 3 Phase Car Charger Installation, helping users navigate electrical requirements, installation best practices and charger selection for home use. It also exposes common purchasing pitfalls in articles like EV Charger RMA Cost Breakdown: Why Cheap AC Chargers Cost More in the Long Run, breaking down hidden after-sales expenses including power module failures, communication errors, water damage and replacement costs to help buyers calculate total cost of ownership accurately.For commercial operators and fleet managers, the blog provides in-depth strategic resources such as EV Charging Station Business: A Complete Guide to Commercial EV Charging Solutions, 5 Key Factors for a Successful Fleet Charging Project and Commercial EV Charging Infrastructure Planning Guide. These guides cover demand calculation, electrical capacity planning, charger selection, cost & ROI analysis and scalable infrastructure design, giving operators a data-driven framework for planning and deploying profitable charging networks. Technical deep dives including DC Fast Charger Compatibility Guide and OCPP AC Charging Stations for Operators: Interoperable Network Solutions help teams understand industry standards and system integration requirements.Updated weekly with data-backed, practice-oriented content, the XYDF blog serves as a trusted knowledge hub for both new entrants and experienced industry professionals, reinforcing the brand's technical authority and commitment to customer success beyond product sales.3.Highlight Product: The Versatile 40kw DC Charger for Portable Fast ChargingOne of the most in-demand solutions covered in the XYDF blog and product lineup is the 40kw DC Charger from the EY Series, a portable fast charging solution designed to fill gaps left by fixed charging infrastructure.Unlike conventional fixed DC stations that require costly civil works, grid upgrades and permanent installation, this 40kW portable charger integrates power conversion, intelligent control and cooling systems into a compact, wheeled enclosure. Equipped with heavy-duty castors with brakes and a standard industrial CEE plug input, it can be deployed in minutes by simply plugging into a compatible 3-phase 400V socket, with no permits, trenching or concrete foundations required.Available in 20kW and 40kW configurable models, the charger delivers DC power directly to the vehicle battery, bypassing the onboard charger. The 40kW variant can charge a typical 60kWh EV from 20% to 80% in just 30–45 minutes, adding approximately 200–240km of range per hour — a 3–6x speed improvement over portable Level 2 AC chargers. It supports an output voltage range of 200–750V DC, making it compatible with nearly all modern EV models, with CCS2 as standard and CCS1, CHAdeMO and GB/T connectors available as options.For smart operation and fleet management, the charger features a 4.3-inch HD anti-glare LCD touchscreen, supports RFID card and APP activation, and is fully compliant with the OCPP 1.6J protocol. With LAN, Wi-Fi and optional GPRS connectivity, it integrates seamlessly with third-party charge station management systems (CSMS) for remote monitoring, real-time billing, fault reporting and over-the-air software updates.Built for reliability in varied environments, the charger features IP54 ingress protection, intelligent forced air cooling, and an operating temperature range of -30°C to 50°C, suitable for both indoor workshop use and semi-outdoor temporary deployment. It includes a full suite of safety protections: short circuit protection, over/under voltage protection, overheat protection, surge protection, insulation monitoring, battery reverse connection protection and emergency stop functionality, with compliance to IEC 61851, IEC 62196, DIN 70121 and ISO 15118 standards.This versatility makes the 40kW portable DC charger ideal for a wide range of use cases:Roadside emergency charging: Compact enough to fit in rescue vehicles for on-site EV breakdown assistanceFleet operations: Flexible daily charging for logistics vans and corporate fleets without fixed infrastructureEvents & exhibitions: Temporary high-power charging setups for auto shows, test drives and outdoor eventsWorkshops & dealerships: Shared fast charging capability across multiple service bays in automotive repair facilitiesCompared to fixed DC fast chargers, the portable model delivers dramatically lower total cost of ownership, with zero installation costs, rapid deployment, full asset mobility and no costly grid connection upgrade fees — making it a cost-effective way for businesses to add fast charging capacity without large upfront investment.4.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What types of EV chargers does XYDF offer?XYDF manufactures a full lineup of EV chargers from 7kW to 960kW, including Level 2 AC chargers for residential and commercial use, 30kW to 240kW all-in-one DC fast chargers for public and fleet applications, and 320kW to 960kW ultra-fast and split charging systems for highway and industrial use cases. The company also offers specialized portable DC chargers and full OEM/ODM customization services.Q: What content can I find on the XYDF EV Charging Blog?The XYDF EV Charging Blog publishes weekly content covering every aspect of EV charging infrastructure. For residential users, it includes home charger installation guides and cost comparison articles. For commercial operators and fleet managers, it features infrastructure planning frameworks, ROI analysis, fleet charging best practices and technical deep dives into standards like OCPP. All content is based on XYDF's 10+ years of real-world project experience.Q: What are the key benefits of the XYDF 40kW DC Charger?The 40kW portable DC charger delivers three core advantages: first, unrivaled flexibility, with wheeled design and plug-and-play installation requiring no permanent civil works; second, fast charging performance, delivering 20–80% charge in 30–45 minutes for typical EVs; third, low total cost of ownership, with no grid upgrade fees, flexible deployment and full OCPP compatibility for centralized management. It is ideal for temporary charging, fleet operations and roadside rescue use cases.Q: Is the 40kW portable DC charger suitable for outdoor use?Yes, the charger carries an IP54 ingress protection rating, making it suitable for semi-outdoor use and temporary outdoor deployment. It operates reliably across a temperature range of -30°C to 50°C and features dust and water resistance for use in varied weather conditions. For permanent outdoor installation, XYDF recommends its fixed DC charger lineup with higher IP ratings.Q: Can the 40kW DC charger integrate with my existing charging management system?Absolutely. The charger fully supports the OCPP 1.6J open charge point protocol, the global industry standard for charging network interoperability. It connects via LAN, Wi-Fi or optional 4G/GPRS, and integrates seamlessly with most mainstream charge station management systems (CSMS), enabling remote monitoring, user management, dynamic billing and data analytics through your existing platform.5.Final ThoughtsWhether you are a homeowner looking for a reliable home charging solution, a property manager planning commercial charging infrastructure, or a fleet operator seeking flexible fast charging options, XYDF combines industry-leading hardware products with authoritative knowledge resources to support projects of all sizes.From its comprehensive EV charger portfolio to its data-driven EV Charging Blog and innovative solutions like the portable 40kW DC charger, XYDF focuses on delivering tangible value: lower total cost of ownership, reliable long-term performance, and expert support at every project stage.To explore the full product lineup, browse the latest blog guides, or request a customized quote for your project, visit the official XYDF website or contact the global sales team today.

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