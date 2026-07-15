Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.14.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tyrone Evans, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Evans has been Senior Superintendent at Webcor Builders since 2020, where he was a Superintendent from 2018 to 2020. He was a Superintendent at Cahill Construction from 2016 to 2018. Evans was Superintendent at Rudolph and Sletten from 2015 to 2016. He was Project Executive Superintendent at Baines Group Incorporated from 2010 to 2015. Evans was Owner of Statewide Construction from 1998 to 2010. He was Superintendent and Project Manager at Mendelian Construction from 1997 to 1998. Evans was a Carpenter Foremen and Superintendent at Turner Construction Company from 1984 to 1997. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Evans is registered without party preference

Brendalynn Goodall, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Goodall was Summer Jobs Program Coordinator in the Oakland Mayor’s Office from 2012 to 2014. She was Division Manager for Aging and Adult Services for the City of Oakland Human Services Department from 2002 to 2011. Goodall was Senior Services Supervisor and Program Director for the City of Oakland Department of Aging, Health and Human Services from 1990 to 2002. She is a member of the California Commission on Aging. Goodall earned a Master of Social Work degree from California State University, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, East Bay. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Goodall is a Democrat.

Joshua Lepper, of Atwater, has been appointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board. Lepper has been Business Manager at Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1130 since 2024, where he was a Business Agent from 2023 to 2024. He was a Labor Relations Representative at the Laborers’ International Union of North America Pacific Southwest Region from 2009 to 2023. Lepper was a Project Manager at Case Construction from 2008 to 2009. He was a Senior Construction Superintendent at Meritage Homes from 2001 to 2008. Lepper was a Construction Superintendent at KB Home from 2000 to 2001. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communications and Public Relations from California State University, Stanislaus. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lepper is a Democrat.

Kathy “Cassie” Hilaski, of Moraga, has been appointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board. Hilaski has been Vice President of Safety & Health at Nibbi Brothers General Contractors since 2021, where she was an Environmental Health and Safety Director from 2016 to 2021. She held multiple positions at Clark Construction Group, LLC from 1996 to 2016, including Area Safety Manager, Senior Safety Manager, Safety Manager, Assistant Superintendent, Project Engineer and Administrative Assistant. Hilaski is a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Political Economy from Michigan State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hilaski is a Democrat.

Joseph M. Alioto, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board where he has served since 2023. Alioto has been an attorney at Alioto Legal since 2020. He was a Partner at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP from 2019 to 2020. Alioto was an Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Department of Justice from 2012 to 2019. He was an Attorney at Alioto Law Firm from 2002 to 2012. Alioto earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Science degree in Italian from Georgetown University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Alioto is a Democrat.

Chris Laszcz-Davis, of Orinda, has been reappointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, where she has been serving since 2018. Laszcz-Davis has been the President of the Environmental Quality Organization since 2002. She was the Vice President of Corporate Environmental Affairs, Health, Safety, Operational Integrity and Product Stewardship at Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation from 1980 to 2002. Laszcz-Davis was an Industrial Hygiene Engineer at the University of California, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories from 1977 to 1980. She was a Regional West Coast Manager of Medical and Occupational Hygiene Programs at the U.S. Department of Energy from 1974 to 1977. Laszcz-Davis is Co-Chair of the Global Occupational Hygiene Training Association, a Member of the National American Industrial Hygiene Association’s Grand Challenges Leadership Team, and a Member of the American Society of Safety Professionals, American Public Health Association and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Laszcz-Davis earned a Master of Science degree in Environmental Health Sciences from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Biology from Notre Dame College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Laszcz-Davis is a Democrat.

Nola Kennedy, of Reseda, has been reappointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, where she has served since 2018. Kennedy has been a Professor and Department Chair at California State University, Northridge since 2018, where she was an Associate Professor from 2013 to 2018. She held multiple positions at the University of California, Los Angeles from 2000 to 2013, including Lecturer, Assistant Researcher, and Adjunct Assistant Professor. Kennedy was the Manager of Industrial Hygiene Services at Drucker Health and Safety Management Inc. from 1987 to 1991. She is a member of the American Industrial Hygiene Association. Kennedy earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Environmental Health Science/Industrial Hygiene from the University of California, Los Angeles, Master of Science degree in Environmental Health Science – Industrial Hygiene from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Genetics from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kennedy is a Democrat.