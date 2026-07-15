Durbin Statement On Fatal ICE Officer Shootings In Houston And Maine

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding the fatal shootings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas, and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine, by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers:

“The fatal shootings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Guerrero are tragic, heartbreaking, and enraging. There must be full, fair, and independent investigations into these shootings so the truth can be revealed, and it is critical that DHS not deport any eyewitnesses and allow them to participate fully in the investigation.

“We must rein in ICE abuses before another life is lost.”

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