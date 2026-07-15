Hollywood Studios™ Launches Private Beta of the Trusted Platform for the Global Creative Industry

Secure Collaboration. Secure AI. Intellectual Property Protection. Smarter Decisions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Studios™ today announced the launch of its initial private beta, introducing a trusted platform that brings together creators and entertainment professionals in a secure ecosystem designed to foster trusted relationships, enable secure collaboration, responsibly leverage AI, protect intellectual property, maintain privacy, support a secure chain of title to help strengthen copyright protection, and enable smarter creative and business decisions.The invitation-only beta begins with a select group of industry professionals and marks the first phase of a broader rollout that will expand over the coming weeks and months across the global creative community."The creative industry has never had a trusted digital home built specifically for creators and the professionals who support them," said Sir Steven Saxton, Founder & CEO. "Hollywood Studios brings the creative community together on one trusted platform where people can connect, collaborate, responsibly leverage AI, protect intellectual property, and make smarter creative and business decisions. We believe trust will be the foundation of the next generation of the global creative industry."The company has begun its initial private beta with a select group of invited members and will expand access in phases as additional capabilities are introduced. Additional announcements will follow in the coming weeks.Join the Private Beta WaitlistHollywood Studios is currently conducting its initial private beta with a select group of invited members. As the platform expands, invitations will be extended to writers, directors, producers, actors, showrunners, authors, musicians, composers, photographers, fashion designers, visual artists, digital creators, influencers, studio executives, production companies, distributors, streamers, financiers, investors, entertainment attorneys, agents, managers, publicists, technologists, AI innovators, rights holders, and other creative professionals.Creative professionals interested in joining the private beta are encouraged to join the waitlist at:Approved applicants will receive invitations as additional beta capacity becomes available.About Hollywood StudiosHeadquartered in Malibu, California, Hollywood Studios is building the trusted AI-powered platform for the global creative industry. The platform brings together creators, rights holders, producers, studios, financiers, representatives, executives, and technology leaders in one secure ecosystem designed for secure collaboration, secure AI, intellectual property protection, and better data-driven decision-making.Additional platform capabilities will be announced in future releases as Hollywood Studios expands its private beta.About Sir Steven SaxtonSir Steven Saxton is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hollywood Studios.An entrepreneur, technology founder, and entertainment executive with more than three decades of experience, Sir Steven has participated in the financing, production, management, representation, and distribution of award-winning film, television, and music projects throughout his career. His work includes projects such as Lone Survivor, 2 Guns, The Kids Are All Right, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Three Men and a Baby, and Good Morning, Vietnam, along with television projects and talent associated with Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, Dexter, Californication, and Entourage.Throughout his career, Sir Steven has helped discover, develop, package, finance, produce, distribute, and commercialize intellectual property across film, television, music, and technology, giving him a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing today's global creative industry.He founded Hollywood Studios to create the trusted platform for the next generation of the global creative industry, bringing together creators, artists, and the professionals who support them in one secure ecosystem built on trusted relationships, secure collaboration, responsible AI, and stronger protection of intellectual property.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Hollywood Studios' anticipated products, platform capabilities, development plans, business strategy, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Product features, timelines, and future platform functionality remain subject to ongoing development and testing. Hollywood Studios undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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