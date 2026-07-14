Notice of Public Hearing - 1615 Ala Wai Boulevard

Pursuant to the Revised Charter of the City and County of Honolulu 1973 (2017 Edition), Section 6‑1803, the Director of the Department of Housing and Land Management is to conduct a public hearing to determine whether a transaction or activity relating to City real property serves the public interest. Notice is hereby provided for the following proposed transaction and activity affecting City property:

Property : 1615 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96826, Tax Map Key: (1) 2-6-001: 033, 036 (por.), Area: 9,453 sq.ft.

Proposed Transactions : A 75-year ground lease, easements, and a real estate development agreement for the design, financing, construction, and operation of a rental affordable housing project on City-owned land. Units will be income-restricted at various levels of area median income (AMI) for the City and County of Honolulu, as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, not to exceed 140% AMI.

Hearing Information :

Monday, July 27, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Place: Waikiki Business Plaza 10 th Floor

Floor 2270 Kalākaua Ave Suite 1007

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96815

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Meeting ID: 814 0737 8060

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NOTE: Any person requiring auxiliary aids or services (i.e. large print, American Sign Language interpreter, or wheelchair accessibility) due to a disability to participate in the public meeting/hearing process, please contact Michelle Saoit at (808) 768-4675 at least three (3) business days prior to the scheduled meeting/hearing.

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The Department of Housing and Land Management is committed to allowing public testimony.

For those wishing to present oral testimony during the public hearing, please wait until the presentation is over and each testifier will be limited to 3 minutes.

Written testimony may be emailed to Michelle Saoit at michelle.saoit@honolulu.gov. Written testimony submitted, including testifier’s address, email address, and phone number, may be posted on the Department’s webpage. The deadline for written testimony will be July 22, 2026.