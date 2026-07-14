Law Enforcement Leaders Across America Support Todd Blanche for Attorney General

President Donald J. Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Todd Blanche, has secured strong endorsements from a powerful coalition of law enforcement organizations, state attorneys general, and public officials nationwide.

A veteran prosecutor and defense attorney, Mr. Blanche has already delivered clear results as Deputy Attorney General and Acting Attorney General. He has aggressively targeted drug cartels and transnational gangs, cracked down on violent crime and fraud, and rebuilt strong partnerships with state and local law enforcement — always putting public safety and the rule of law first.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Fraternal Order of Police: “We believe that Mr. Blanche possesses a distinguished record of public service with an understanding and appreciation of the vital role played by the U.S. Department of Justice in supporting law enforcement… On behalf of the more than 382,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we commend President Trump on his nomination of Todd W. Blanche to lead the Justice Department and urge the committee to favorably report his nomination.”

International Association of Chiefs of Police: “Mr. Blanche’s distinguished legal career, depth of experience, and demonstrated commitment to the administration of justice and public safety make him a strong nominee for this critical position… The IACP firmly believes that Mr. Blanche’s background, leadership, and commitment to collaboration with law enforcement make him well qualified to lead the Department of Justice. We are confident that under his leadership, the department will continue to advance its mission of ensuring public safety and justice for all Americans. The IACP urges the Judiciary Committee and the members of the United States Senate to swiftly confirm the nomination of Mr. Blanche.”

Major Cities Chiefs Association: “Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Blanche has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service and the rule of law. As a career prosecutor, he developed a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing our justice system and earned a reputation for integrity, sound judgment, and effective leadership. Importantly, and what the MCCA has witnessed firsthand, is his accessibility, collaboration, and willingness to engage directly on difficult issues. He understands the complex political and operational challenges facing local law enforcement leaders and approaches them with humility and a genuine desire to listen and solve problems together. At a time when our nation faces increasingly complex public safety challenges, Mr. Blanche’s experience, collaborative approach, and dedication to service make him exceptionally qualified to serve as Attorney General of the United States.”

National Association of Police Organizations: “Throughout his distinguished career in both public service and the private sector, Mr. Blanche has proven his commitment to the rule of law and a fair and impartial justice system. As Deputy Attorney General and, later, Acting Attorney General, he has built a strong partnership with the law enforcement community… NAPO urges the Committee to support the nomination of Todd Blanche to be United States Attorney General.”

Major County Sheriffs of America: “As Acting Attorney General and in his previous role as Deputy Attorney General, Mr. Blanche has demonstrated a commitment to supporting law enforcement, upholding the rule of law, and strengthening the partnerships that are essential to protecting our communities… We respectfully urge the Committee to support his nomination and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Department of Justice under his leadership.”

Western States Sheriffs’ Association: “We believe Mr. Blanche possesses the experience, integrity, and commitment necessary to lead the Department of Justice effectively during this important time… His background as a seasoned prosecutor, his demonstrated leadership as Acting Attorney General, and his focus on upholding the rule of law, supporting law enforcement, and prioritizing public safety align closely with the values and operational needs of America’s Sheriffs.”

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association President Matthew Silverman: “Todd Blanche brings the experience, judgment, and commitment necessary to lead the Department and support the men and women on the front lines of federal law enforcement… We are confident that Acting Attorney General Blanche will prioritize the safety of our communities while ensuring federal officers and agents have the resources, protections, and leadership they deserve.”

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: “As someone who has served as attorney general twice and cares deeply about the Justice Department, I believe Mr. Blanche should be confirmed… The nation needs a serious, effective and competent attorney general. America’s interests are best served by confirming Mr. Blanche.”

23 State Attorneys General: “We, the undersigned state attorneys general, write to express our strong support for the nomination of Todd Blanche to serve as the next Attorney General of the United States. The Attorney General occupies one of the most consequential positions in our constitutional system. As chief law enforcement officers, we recognize that the office demands principled leadership, effective management of a vast law enforcement enterprise, fidelity to the rule of law, and a commitment to protecting public safety. We are confident that Mr. Blanche is the right person at the right time.… [W]e urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Todd Blanche as United States Attorney General. We look forward to working alongside him to uphold the Constitution, protect our communities, and ensure equal justice under the law.”

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen: “Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has shown incredible leadership over the last three months at the helm of the United States Department of Justice. In a short time, he has proven that he is dedicated to working collaboratively with state attorneys general in our mission to uphold the rule of law, crack down on fraud, and get violent criminals off our streets. I look forward to continuing my partnership with his agency to keep Montana and our country safe and urge the Senate to confirm him as the 88th United States Attorney General.”

Iowa Solicitor General Eric Wessan: “Todd Blanche is manifestly qualified, has shown his commitment to ending the lawfare that corroded public trust, and has earned the support of law-enforcement coalitions across the country. National Review’s editors know most of this; they said so themselves. They should follow their own logic to its conclusion. The Senate should confirm Todd Blanche.”

The American Border Story Executive Director Nicole Kiprilov: “On behalf of The American Border Story (TABS), and the more than 300 Angel Families we represent across the country, I write to express our strong support for the confirmation of Todd Blanche to serve as Attorney General of the United States… The families we work with are not focused on politics. They are focused on ensuring that no other family has to endure the same tragedy. They want leaders who take crime seriously, who understand the national security implications of open-border criminal networks, and who will prioritize victims over ideology. We believe Todd Blanche understands that responsibility and would approach the office of Attorney General with the seriousness it demands.”

Article III Project President Mike Davis: “Todd Blanche has been the Acting Attorney General for the last several months. There is no question that he’s qualified to be the Attorney General of the United States — and he is the right person at the right time for the right job.”

Ethics and Public Policy Center Fellow Michael A. Fragoso: “In terms of expertise, Blanche is a pro when it comes to criminal law and — after a year and a half — surely has his arms around the bureaucracy of the department.”

Holtzman Vogel, PLLC, partner Joseph T. Burns: “The Senate’s consideration of Todd Blanche’s nomination as attorney general should rise above partisan passions. It should be what the Constitution intends: a careful assessment of whether a nominee is qualified to lead one of the nation’s most important institutions at a moment of almost unprecedented vulnerability. He is… The country faces enough real threats without manufacturing uncertainty in the administration of justice at home. Todd Blanche has the prosecutorial experience, legal credentials, and executive abilities to lead the Justice Department.”

Former Department of Justice Prosecutor Joe Moreno: “Rather than reside in the upper regions of the legal elite, Todd knows that what Americans want is a tough-on-crime, tough-on-fraud justice system that is not content look the other way when politically convenient.”

77 Former Department of Justice Officials: “His exemplary record as Deputy Attorney General — and now as Acting Attorney General — demonstrates he is the right man for the right time… We firmly believe the Department of Justice and the Nation will benefit from his continued leadership as we urge you in the strongest terms to confirm Todd W. Blanche as the next Attorney General of the United States without delay.”

Former U.S. Attorneys and Senior Department of Justice Officials: “Mr. Blanche is a distinguished nominee committed to protecting the American people. His deep experience and bold vision show his respect for the Department of Justice, the rule of law, and the principles of the United States Constitution. Mr. Blanche’s experience, professionalism, integrity, and expertise will serve him and the nation well as Attorney General.”

Americans United for Life: “Mr. Blanche’s confirmation as Attorney General would advance the cause of respect for human life in the United States. Through his statements and actions as Acting Attorney General, Mr. Blanche has shown himself to be a sincere advocate for human life and a faithful servant of President Trump’s pro-life agenda.”

Americans United for Life CEO John Mize: “Acting Attorney General Blanche has committed himself to extending protections for life to the letter of the law. We urge members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to swiftly advance the nomination of Mr. Blanche before the full Senate and allow him to continue his service to the nation as Attorney General of the United States.”

Americans United for Life Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Steven H. Aden: “Mr. Blanche’s proven commitment to equal protection under the law should be a comfort to the Committee and all Americans. As Acting Attorney General, he has illuminated inequalities in how the law has been applied by previous administrations and taken great efforts to redress the abuse of the FACE Act. Mr. Blanche is the right nominee to fill the office of Attorney General of the United States.”

U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin: “Warriors sometimes push among themselves but it’s only practice for beating the enemy. Todd is a great warrior who chose defending Citizen Trump over a cushy law firm partnership and today chooses serving the president in DoJ over resting on his laurels.”

Commentator Mark Levin: “Todd Blanche is a quality person and attorney. An outstanding choice by POTUS for attorney general. My wife and I have gotten to know him and strongly support him. These hearings are typically vicious. He should receive every Republican senators’ vote.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans: “This week the Senate Judiciary Committee will consider @DAGToddBlanche’s nomination to be Attorney General. Blanche is the son of a pastor and nurse. He worked full-time as a paralegal while attending law school at night, served as a federal prosecutor and became a highly respected defense attorney. Blanche has served this country with distinction as part of the most transparent DOJ in recent history. He’s made a name for himself as a friend of law enforcement and a fierce defender of the rule of law. We look forward to hearing his testimony.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: “As Acting AG, @DAGToddBlanche has already demonstrated his ability to crack down on crime, stop fraudsters from robbing Americans blind, and restore one tier of justice for all. I look forward to voting to confirm him and am confident he will always uphold the rule of law.”

Sen. Katie Britt: “This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the confirmation process for Acting Attorney General @DAGToddBlanche, who has my full support. It’s imperative that we swiftly confirm him so he can continue the work of fighting crime, dismantling drug cartels, combating fraud, and keeping our communities safe.”

Sen. Ted Cruz: “Great meeting yesterday with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. He’ll make a great AG and I look forward to his swift confirmation.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley: “Maintaining the Department of Justice’s ability to protect Americans from crime and hold criminals accountable is essential for the safety of American families. I’ve worked well with Acting Attorney General Blanche for more than a year and appreciate his commitment to transparency and support for law enforcement. Blanche is well-qualified and has shown his dedication to restoring law and order across our country.”

Sen. Jim Justice: “From day one, Acting U.S. Attorney General @DAGToddBlanche has done the hard work of fixing cracks in our justice system to root out rampant fraud, prosecute criminals, and restore liberty and justice for every American. @POTUS tapped the right man to lead the Justice Department, and I urge the Senate to quickly vote to confirm him as our next U.S. Attorney General.”

Sen. Mike Lee: “Todd Blanche is well qualified for the position of Attorney General as a seasoned prosecutor of violent crimes and lawyer with decades of experience in high-stakes federal cases. He is dedicated to our country and the Constitution, and I look forward to hearing how he’ll lead the DOJ at tomorrow’s hearing.”

Sen. Roger Marshall: “Todd Blanche has wasted no time delivering results at the Department of Justice. For starters, his aggressive crackdown on fraud is holding bad actors accountable, protecting hardworking taxpayers, and sending a clear message that those who defraud the American people will be prosecuted. He’s already proving he’s the right leader for the job, and I look forward to voting to confirm him as our next Attorney General.”

Sen. Dave McCormick: “I have a lot of confidence in him. He has done a fine job as the deputy. I’ve gotten to know him, and I think he’d be a fine Attorney General… He has earned all of our trust — certainly in my case — since he has had the position.”

Sen. Ashley Moody: “Todd Blanche is an excellent attorney, a former federal prosecutor, and a dedicated public servant. I have enjoyed working with Todd while he’s led the @TheJusticeDept – and was proud to stand with him last month in Miami to announce the indictment of Raul Castro. Congratulations, @DAGToddBlanche – I look forward to our continued work together.”

Sen. Bernie Moreno: “Can’t wait to vote for @DAGToddBlanche! Smart, tough, and honest beyond reproach. He will go down as the best Attorney General in US history! Phenomenal pick by President Trump!”

Sen. Rick Scott: “The Senate should move quickly to confirm @DAGToddBlanche as the next Attorney General. He has already been doing a great job at the DOJ by indicting Raul Castro, rooting out fraud, and putting criminals behind bars to keep the American people SAFE. He’ll be a strong fighter for Americans and the rule of law.”

Sen. Eric Schmitt: “Todd Blanche is already delivering as Acting AG:

• indicting the SPLC

• denaturalizing fraudsters

• crushing race-based DEI schemes

• shutting down “Learing Centers”

I look forward to confirming @DAGToddBlanche and helping him finish the job.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “As Deputy and Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche has already begun delivering on President Trump’s AMERICA FIRST agenda. He is going to be an OUTSTANDING AG. Let’s get him CONFIRMED!”

Rep. Lance Gooden: ”Todd Blanche is an American patriot who has fought tirelessly to restore law and order, combat government weaponization, and keep our communities safe. There is no better person for the job of Attorney General.”

Rep. Jim Jordan: “Todd Blanche is the right person for the job. He knows the law. He knows how the Justice Department works. The Senate should confirm him quickly as Attorney General.”

Rep. John Rose: “Todd Blanche is eminently qualified to serve as Attorney General of the United States. He’s proven himself to be tough on crime, which our nation needs in its top cop. Another great pick by @POTUS.”