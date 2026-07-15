Grassley Opens Judiciary Hearing on Patent Eligibility, Highlights Need for All Americans to Benefit from Innovation and Advancement

Prepared Opening Statement by Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Chairman, Senate Judiciary Committee

“From Genes to Machines: The Patent Eligibility Debate”

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

We’re here to discuss a cutting-edge legal question – what inventions should be eligible for U.S. patent protection.

First, though, it’s important for us to take a few minutes to remember and honor our friend and colleague, Senator Lindsay Graham, who passed away over the weekend. He leaves behind a distinguished legacy as a United States Senator and former chairman and ranking member of this committee.

Lindsey was a resounding voice on the Judiciary Committee - especially through the high-profile and successful confirmations of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett. He saw many conservative judges appointed to all levels of the federal courts. Notably, he did this and more through the COVID pandemic.

Public service was Lindsey’s calling. He approached it with enthusiasm, energy and tireless dedication. His leadership on this committee, in the Senate and for this country will be missed.

I ask that we take a moment of silence to remember Senator Lindsey Graham.

Now, on to the business at hand.

Our nation’s founders understood the importance of patent protection to the economy and growth of our newborn nation. They guaranteed this protection in our Constitution. They enacted the first patent law in 1790, during the first Congress.

The task before us today isn’t an easy one. Patent eligibility’s a multilayered legal issue with detailed tests and case-by-case rules created by the Supreme Court. This law must be culled and gleaned from the many pages of the Court’s nuanced opinions.

Next, we tie in science – all the sciences, from genes to machines to artificial intelligence. Then we mix in insatiable human curiosity and boundless creativity, and we begin to understand why this area of law’s so challenging and relevant today. It’s rules trying to keep up with scientific development and the human imagination.

There’s much debate about how to deal with this complex patent issue. Senator Tillis has done excellent and diligent work, including holding multiple hearings in the Intellectual Property Subcommittee. But I believe this is the first hearing we’re holding on this legislation at the full committee level.

We may or may not agree on his bill - the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act, also known as PERA. I don’t know yet – most of us are still studying and trying to understand the bill and the effects it’ll have in order to determine what’s the best path forward. That’s why we’re here today – to study and understand this important issue that has tremendous impact on the wellbeing of humanity and the success of our economy.

We have four experts joining us today, and others who are submitting written testimony for the record, to help us understand this with their insights and experiences.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Our country leads the world in cutting edge inventions and technology. This momentum fuels our economy and advances our society. It cures disease and helps us grow enough food to feed people throughout the world. We have a responsibility to Americans to hold this lead, and to the world to fulfill our potential.

The question we must ask today is how do we maintain this momentum, while also making sure that all Americans can benefit from these advancements? Learning how to strike this balance is why we’re holding this hearing today.

I look forward to a fascinating discussion. I now turn to my colleague, Senator Durbin, to give his opening remarks.

-30-