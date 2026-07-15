Todd Blanche Receives Outpouring of Support From Law Enforcement, Angel Families, Bipartisan DOJ Officials and Legal Organizations Ahead of Judiciary Committee Hearings

WASHINGTON – Major law enforcement organizations representing over 670,000 sworn officers, 300 angel families, more than 100 bipartisan U.S. Attorneys and DOJ officials spanning eight administrations, and leading legal organizations are all voicing their support for Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s Attorney General nomination. Blanche’s nominations hearings will be led this week by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Here’s what they’re saying:

Over 78 DOJ officials spanning the Reagan, H.W. Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden administrations:

“Todd Blanche understands that the Department’s mission is to deliver justice—not to serve political interests or entrenched bureaucracies. He has shown the courage and institutional knowledge to restore focus on public safety, law enforcement support, and the rule of law... We firmly believe the Department of Justice and the Nation will benefit from his continued leadership at the helm. We urge you in the strongest terms to confirm Todd W. Blanche as the next Attorney General of the United States without delay.”

Over 51 former U.S. Attorneys and senior DOJ officials:

“The nation has been safer with Todd Blanche at the helm of the Department of Justice.

Mr. Blanche is a distinguished nominee committed to protecting the American people. His deep experience and bold vision show his respect for the Department of Justice, the rule of law, and the principles of the United States Constitution. Mr. Blanche’s experience, professionalism, integrity, and expertise will serve him and the nation well as Attorney General. We strongly urge you to support his confirmation.”

Former DOJ chiefs of staff:

“Under his leadership, violent crime has fallen dramatically and hit record lows. Property crime is also down, as is cartel activity… Appointing an Attorney General is one of the most important personnel decisions that a president has to make. President Trump got this choice exactly right. The Senate should confirm Acting AG Blanche right away and give him a strong vote of confidence he deserves.”

The American Border Story (TABS), representing over 300 Angel Families:

“At a time when the Department of Justice must confront violent crime, illegal immigration, human trafficking, child exploitation, cartels, MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and other transnational threats, the country needs clear leadership and sustained operational focus... TABS respectfully urges the Senate Committee on the Judiciary to give full and fair consideration to Todd Blanche's nomination and to advance his confirmation as Attorney General of the United States.”

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP):

“We believe Mr. Blanche’s leadership will help ensure that the Department of Justice remains focused on public safety, the rule of law, and providing unwavering support for the law enforcement professionals who risk their lives daily to protect our families and communities… On behalf of the more than 382,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we commend President Trump on his nomination of Todd W. Blanche to lead the Justice Department and urge the committee to favorably report his nomination.”

The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO):

“NAPO now represents more than 1,000 police units and associations and some 250,000 sworn law enforcement officers… Throughout his distinguished career in both public service and the private sector, Mr. Blanche has proven his commitment to the rule of law and a fair and impartial justice system… NAPO urges the Committee to support the nomination of Todd Blanche to be United States Attorney General.”

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP):

“The IACP firmly believes that Mr. Blanche’s background, leadership, and commitment to collaboration with law enforcement make him well qualified to lead the Department of Justice. We are confident that under his leadership, the department will continue to advance its mission of ensuring public safety and justice for all Americans.”

The United Coalition of Public Safety (UCOPS):

“On behalf of the United Coalition of Public Safety (UCOPS), representing many of the nation’s largest and most respected law enforcement organizations… we strongly urge the United States Senate to approve Mr. Blanche’s nomination without delay. His experience, character, and lifelong commitment to public safety make him exceptionally qualified to serve as our next Attorney General.”

The National Sheriffs Association:

“Mr. Blanche understands the challenges facing Sheriffs' Offices and law enforcement alike, including violent crime, drug trafficking, recruitment and retention, and the growing behavioral health crisis impacting communities across the country. Just as importantly, he has shown a willingness to listen to those on the front lines and work in partnership with state and local agencies to advance effective public safety solutions... Based on our experience working directly with him, we are confident that Todd Blanche possesses the integrity, experience, and leadership necessary to serve as Attorney General.”

The Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA):

“On behalf of the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA), we write to express our strong support for the nomination of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and, respectfully, urge the Committee to give his nomination favorable consideration… Mr. Blanche has demonstrated a commitment to supporting law enforcement, upholding the rule of law, and strengthening the partnerships that are essential to protecting our communities.”

The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA):

“At a time when our nation faces increasingly complex public safety challenges, Mr. Blanche’s experience, collaborative approach, and dedication to service make him exceptionally qualified to serve as Attorney General of the United States. For these reasons, the MCCA and its member agencies are poised and prepared to work with Mr. Blanche, and we respectfully urge the Senate to confirm him without delay.”

Twenty-three state Attorneys General:

“At a time when Americans expect their government to protect communities from violent crime, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, terrorism, and organized criminal activity, Todd Blanche has shown the ability to deliver real results. His record reflects a commitment to public safety, vigorous enforcement of federal law, and effective stewardship of the Department of Justice… we urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Todd Blanche as United States Attorney General.”

The Newark Police Superior Officers Association:

“Mr. Blanche has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, the fair administration of justice, and the constitutional rights afforded to every citizen, including the due process rights of law enforcement officers… On behalf of the members of the Newark Police Superior Officers' Association, I respectfully urge the Committee to report Mr. Blanche's nomination favorably to the full Senate and respectfully urge the United States Senate to confirm him as Attorney General of the United States.”

The Riverside Sheriffs Association:

“The Riverside Sheriffs' Association believes Mr. Blanche has the experience, judgment, and resolve necessary to lead the Department of Justice with integrity and purpose. His background as a federal prosecutor, his understanding of violent crime enforcement, and his demonstrated support for law enforcement make him exceptionally well qualified to serve as Attorney General of the United States.”

First Liberty Institute:

“Our constitutional system depends upon strong institutions led by capable public servants. Regardless of party, the Department of Justice functions best when it is led by an Attorney General who commands the confidence of career law enforcement professionals while remaining accountable to the Constitution and the laws enacted by Congress. Confirming Mr. Blanche will strengthen both the Senate’s constitutional role and the effective operation of the executive branch.”

Americans United for Life:

“Mr. Blanche’s confirmation as Attorney General would advance the cause of respect for human life in the United States. Through his statements and actions as Acting Attorney General, Mr. Blanche has shown himself to be a sincere advocate for human life and a faithful servant of President Trump’s pro-life agenda… We at Americans United for Life are confident in Mr. Blanche’s commitment to the fair and even application of the law. We urge the Senate to give Mr. Blanche’s appointment careful, well-reasoned, and faithful consideration.”

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ):

“The ACLJ has long defended the constitutional liberties of Americans before the Supreme Court and courts across the nation. We recognize the vital role the Department of Justice plays in protecting those liberties and ensuring that the Constitution remains the supreme law of the land. Mr. Blanche's experience, integrity, and commitment to the rule of law make him exceptionally well qualified to lead the Department. We respectfully urge the Committee to favorably report Mr. Blanche's nomination to the full Senate and are confident he will continue to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans.”

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