U.S.-UK Transatlantic Taskforce for the Markets of the Future Publishes Recommendations to Promote Growth and Innovation in Capital Markets and Digital Assets

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and HM Treasury jointly published today a set of recommendations of the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future.

The recommendations aim to deepen cross-border financial activity between the United States and the United Kingdom, reduce unnecessary frictions, and advance open, market-based standards that promote innovation and support growth. Building on deep and longstanding ties between U.S. and UK financial markets, the recommendations identify opportunities to enhance cross-border capital raising, update supervisory cooperation, and provide clarity for tokenized financial activity. The recommendations also support channels for continued industry engagement as markets continue to evolve.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remarked: “The Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future reflects the strength and depth of U.S. and UK markets and our shared commitment to fostering economic growth and advancing global standards that reward innovation and competition.”

Following one of the Taskforce’s recommendations, the United States and the UK also released a joint statement on stablecoins today, which supports dynamic cross-border stablecoin activity and highlights the key role of the private sector in the provision of money and payments.

The Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future is a U.S.-UK initiative to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the world’s leading financial centers and advance leadership of capital markets and digital asset innovation. The Taskforce was established by Secretary Bessent and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in September 2025 during President Trump’s historic State Visit to the United Kingdom. Co-chaired by U.S. Treasury and HM Treasury, and including participants from U.S. and UK financial sector regulatory agencies, the Taskforce was to report back to both finance ministries via the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group.

The Taskforce developed its recommendations through engagement with financial services industry partners in both countries, to help ensure that its work reflected practical measures to improve market functioning and maintain U.S. and UK leadership of international financial markets.