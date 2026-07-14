Recently Enacted State Law Leads Buncombe County to Use Outdated Property Values, Set New Tax Rate

Following the adoption of two new pieces of legislation, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on July 14 to review two options presented to them:

Use the outdated 2021 schedule of property values combined with a 61.54-cent tax rate to uphold the budget the Board adopted more than a month ago Use the updated 2026 schedule of property values combined with a 40-cent revenue-neutral tax rate, triggering the reduction of the adopted budget by more than $24 million

Citing the need to maintain the education funding, service levels, and community investments outlined in the FY27 budget adopted on June 2, 2026 , commissioners voted to amend the FY27 budget with prior values and the following tax rates:

Buncombe County: 61.54 cents per $100 of assessed value

Unified Fire District: 17.38 cents per $100 of assessed value

Asheville City Schools: 11.75 cents per $100 of assessed value

“We passed a very transparent budget after a seven-month process on June 2, and here we are again having to make amendments and decisions,” said Board Chair Amanda Edwards during the meeting. “Our Republican-controlled legislature – people living outside Buncombe County elected by people not living in Buncombe County – has singled out Buncombe County residents, ignoring our natural disaster recovery needs. And to make matters worse for Buncombe County residents, they have passed laws to force our County leadership and staff to reevaluate seven long months of a transparent budget process.”

Commissioner Parker Sloan also shared comments: “The revaluation process that we go through - that we’re required to go through and that we try to make better every time – is the only tool afforded to local governments in this state to make property taxes less regressive. There are lots of other states that have options to tax second homes differently or to adjust the tax rate in a myriad of ways to make it more fair for folks with a variety of incomes including fixed incomes and the like. The revaluation is the only tool that we have to do that, and it does do that, so when the legislature arbitrarily delays that for a year, it hurts everyone. It hurts trust in the system, and it hurts our ability to make the property tax system more fair, and that’s a shame."

What Property Owners Need to Know:

Background on Property Values:

In accordance with North Carolina General Statute, Buncombe County conducted its 2026 reappraisal with values effective as of Jan. 1, 2026. More than 16,000 appeals were filed by Buncombe County residents, and any unresolved appeals will be held – appeals do not need to be filed again. The 2026 reappraisal will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Delays use of 2026 schedule of values until 2027, reverts to outdated real estate values

Affects limited counties including Buncombe

Impacts all municipalities and special taxing districts because the County sets real estate property values

Adjusts the appeals process for 2026 and 2027