▲Photo: MOIN Inc. Source: MOIN Inc.

MOIN Becomes First Korean or Japanese Firm to Secure EU Financial License for USD 3.4T European Payment Market

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOIN, a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and foreign exchange (FX) infrastructure, has secured a European Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license — the first company from either South Korea or Japan to do so.Issued under EU financial regulation after a rigorous review, the license was secured through MOIN’s European subsidiary, SIA MOIN Payments. It functions as a "European Passport," valid across all 30 member states of the European Economic Area (EEA) — meaning MOIN can now operate across the region, spanning the 27 EU countries plus Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, without seeking separate approval in each market.The EMI license is one of the most comprehensive non-bank financial licenses in Europe; in Korea, matching its scope would require four separate authorizations covering foreign exchange, small-amount overseas remittance, payment gateway (PG) services, and prepaid and debit payment instruments. It also ties into the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, opening the door to issuing and using stablecoins down the line — a capability MOIN sees as central to building out its digital-finance infrastructure.The bar to entry is high, and approval typically takes years. Regulators run exhaustive due diligence on applicants' anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing (AML/CFT) controls, capital adequacy, risk management, and whether the local European entity has genuine operational substance. Clearing that process has validated MOIN's compliance and internal controls, along with its ability to run an institutional-grade FX and payments operation to global standards — giving the company a strong regulatory moat.The license gives MOIN a foothold in the roughly USD 3.4 trillion cross-border payment market flowing through Europe. As a first priority, the company will concentrate on the USD 108 billion bilateral payment corridor between South Korea and Europe — spanning B2B import-export settlements, global platform payments, and personal remittances — where it aims to build profitability and win market share."Our approach to global expansion isn't about breaking into a brand-new market from zero — it's about extending our infrastructure to follow the strong payment needs of existing customers we've already built up processing large-scale Korea–Europe transactions," said ILSEOK SUH, CEO of MOIN. "There's already substantial pent-up demand from corporate and institutional clients for payments out of Europe, and we expect this license to be the turning point that accelerates real, immediate growth."Founded in 2016, MOIN built its business on B2C overseas remittances and has since driven rapid revenue growth through MOIN Biz Plus, its B2B cross-border payment service. With the global cross-border payment market projected to reach USD 51 trillion by 2030 on the back of digital-finance innovation, MOIN plans to use the license as a springboard to become a leading global payments infrastructure company out of Asia.

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