News Release – DOH Authorizes Reopening of Black Rock Pizza
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIA‘ĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
DOH AUTHORIZES REOPENING OF BLACK ROCK PIZZA
26-077
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 13, 2026
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) authorized the reopening of Black Rock Pizza, issuing a green “pass” placard during the second follow-up inspection on July 13, 2026.
Black Rock Pizza received a red placard on July 8, 2026. The food establishment, located at 75-5813 Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona, is operated by Black Rock Pizza #2 Kona, LLC.
The DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:
· Discard all contaminated food products;
· Have a professional pest control operator service the establishment and submit the service report to the DOH;
· Seal all holes in the walls and ceilings; and
· Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food-contact and non-food-contact surfaces.
During the follow-up inspection, DOH determined that all corrective actions had been completed.
The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.
For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/
To view restaurant inspection reports, go to https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh.
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