Hearing Recap: “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools”
Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) kicked off the hearing by highlighting how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) fuels antisemitism and discrimination on campuses.
“It soon became clear that the pervasive antisemitism we were investigating was the result of a deeper problem. It was a result of the activist infrastructure that these medical schools themselves had constructed. This infrastructure puts people into categories based on race and identity rather than judging people as individuals. It also incites antisemitism—among other hatreds—by labeling Jews as white and, therefore, privileged and oppressors,” he explained.
Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) listed several topics that were once taught in the courses at the University of California Los Angeles or the University of California San Francisco Schools of Medicine. Among the list was: settler colonialization, white fragility, fatphobia, the Black Panther Party, prison abolition, border abolition, and queer liberation.
Dr. Sam Hawgood, Chancellor at the University of California San Francisco, and Dr. Steve Dubinett, Dean at the University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine (UCLA Medical School),confirmed that these subjects are no longer featured. Despite repeated questioning, no witness offered a clear justification for why the courses had been introduced in the first place.
“Are we going to teach medicine or are we teaching social [justice]?” Rep Owens inquired.
Dr. Enrico Benedetti, Interim G. Stephen Irwin Executive Dean at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, told Rep. Bob Onder (R-MO) that the university no longer offers sex change surgery for minors since President Trump signed an executive order. This raises the question of what would have happened if the president did not act.
Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) pointed out the hypocrisy in these institutions. She asked witnesses if non-biological women could get pregnant, referring to the term “pregnant people” that appears in one of their provided resources.
“Of course, the vast majority of pregnancies are in women” said Dr. Hawgood. He continued, “[a] trans-gender person can [get pregnant].”
“And you do teach biology?” she questioned.
Despite these nonsensical responses, some Democrat members thought these leaders didn’t go far enough.
“I am incredibly disappointed that as academic deans, you could not immediately answer the question about teaching colonialism in health care…I’m equally disappointed that we have deans from California specifically who can’t immediately say ‘that the Black Panther Party was central to health care discussions,’” said Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT).
Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) highlighted how DEI policies are dangerous. “We’re so determined to be diverse that we’re willing to take unqualified people, and we put them into our institutions,” he explained. This statement came in the wake of Dr. Dubinett refusing to answer if it would concern him if a member of the admissions department at UCLA Medical School were “pushing unqualified minority candidates to diversify the school.”
Bottom line: Patients deserve doctors trained in medicine, not ideology. Committee Republicans are working to return medical schools back to their intended mission of educating skilled physicians.
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