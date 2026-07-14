Hearing Recap: “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools”

Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) kicked off the hearing by highlighting how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) fuels antisemitism and discrimination on campuses.

“It soon became clear that the pervasive antisemitism we were investigating was the result of a deeper problem. It was a result of the activist infrastructure that these medical schools themselves had constructed. This infrastructure puts people into categories based on race and identity rather than judging people as individuals. It also incites antisemitism—among other hatreds—by labeling Jews as white and, therefore, privileged and oppressors,” he explained.

listed several topics that were once taught in the courses at the University of California Los Angeles or the University of California San Francisco Schools of Medicine. Among the list was: settler colonialization, white fragility, fatphobia, the Black Panther Party, prison abolition, border abolition, and queer liberation.

“Are we going to teach medicine or are we teaching social [justice]?” Rep Owens inquired.

Dr. Enrico Benedetti, Interim G. Stephen Irwin Executive Dean at the University of Illinois College of Medicine , toldthat the university no longer offers sex change surgery for minors since President Trump signed an executive order. This raises the question of what would have happened if the president did not act.