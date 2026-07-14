@EdWorkforceCmte to Mark Up "Less Bureaucracy, Better Education" Legislative Package—Tomorrow 10:15
What:
Full Committee markup of H.R. 9607, Less Bureaucracy, Better Workforce Development Act; H.R. 9610, Less Bureaucracy, Better K-12 Education Act; H.R. 9611, Less Bureaucracy, Better Higher Education Act; H.R. 9605, Less Bureaucracy, Better Foreign Medical Accreditation Act; H.R. 9604, Less Bureaucracy, Better Tribal Education Act; H.R. 9606, Less Bureaucracy, Better Child Care for Student Parents Act; H.R. 9603, Less Bureaucracy, Better International Education Oversight Act; H.R. 9602, Less Bureaucracy, Better Foreign Gift Transparency Act; H.R. 9608, Less Bureaucracy, Better Family Engagement Act; H.R. 9609, Less Bureaucracy, Better Student Aid Act.
When:
10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
Press:
The markup is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.
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