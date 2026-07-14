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@EdWorkforceCmte to Mark Up "Less Bureaucracy, Better Education" Legislative Package—Tomorrow 10:15

Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will mark up the "Less Bureaucracy, Better Education" legislative package, beginning the process of codifying President Trump’s plan to return education to the states. It includes 10 bills that reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and put students, families, educators, and taxpayers first. 

What:
Full Committee markup of H.R. 9607, Less Bureaucracy, Better Workforce Development Act; H.R. 9610, Less Bureaucracy, Better K-12 Education Act; H.R. 9611, Less Bureaucracy, Better Higher Education Act; H.R. 9605, Less Bureaucracy, Better Foreign Medical Accreditation Act; H.R. 9604, Less Bureaucracy, Better Tribal Education Act; H.R. 9606, Less Bureaucracy, Better Child Care for Student Parents Act; H.R. 9603, Less Bureaucracy, Better International Education Oversight Act; H.R. 9602, Less Bureaucracy, Better Foreign Gift Transparency Act; H.R. 9608, Less Bureaucracy, Better Family Engagement Act; H.R. 9609, Less Bureaucracy, Better Student Aid Act.

When:
10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building

Press: 
The markup is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.

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@EdWorkforceCmte to Mark Up "Less Bureaucracy, Better Education" Legislative Package—Tomorrow 10:15

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