Chairman Walberg Holds Hearing on DEI's Impact on Medical Schools

Today, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) delivered the following statement, as prepared for delivery, at a hearing titled, "

"Last August, the Education and Workforce Committee opened investigations into the three medical schools before us today. We had received repeated complaints of severe antisemitism from students and faculty on these campuses, and we wanted to understand what was causing it.



"It soon became clear that the pervasive antisemitism we were investigating was the result of a deeper problem.

"It was a result of the activist infrastructure that these medical schools themselves had constructed.

"This infrastructure puts people into categories based on race and identity rather than judging people as individuals. It also incites antisemitism—among other hatreds—by labeling Jews as white and, therefore, privileged and oppressors.

"That same ideology has shaped admissions policies, hiring practices, and even curricula. For example, in May, the Justice Department found that UCLA Medical School intentionally admitted applicants based on race, trading merit for DEI.

"UCLA is not alone. On now-removed webpages, UCSF touted its increasing numbers for residents who they claim are 'underrepresented in medicine.' Similarly, departments across the University of Illinois College of Medicine have pledged year after year to increase their proportion of certain medical students, residents, and faculty.

"But admissions were only the beginning. DEI became part of the curriculum at these medical schools.

"For example, UCLA Medical School and the University [of California] San Francisco School of Medicine require students to take classes indoctrinating them in settler colonialist, anti-oppression nonsense.

"These classes are filled with propaganda. They do not prepare medical students to become qualified, skilled physicians. They are focused on topics that have nothing to do with medical science—because they seek to make medical students not into competent doctors, but into far-left activists.

"UCLA and UCSF have admitted as much to the Committee.

"UCSF told the Committee that its required DEI class 'did not meet UCSF standards.' Specifically, the course did not meet 'benchmarks for student reviews' and 'did not align with graduation competencies [or] milestones.'

"UCLA also told the Committee that its DEI course is 'no longer offered' after a 'review of the first-year curriculum.'

"Both schools are now offering replacement courses, which I worry will just be more of the same. It’s clear that we need to spend some today learning how those courses made their way into the curriculum in the first place.

"Today’s hearing is about accountability.

"We will be asking some difficult questions about the choices these medical schools have made.

"Why are you prioritizing politics over medical education?

"Why are you perpetuating antisemitism and discrimination?

"Why are you turning doctors into activists?

"We look forward to receiving your testimony."