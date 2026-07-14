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Explore Kanopy’s Curated Film Collection on Period Pieces

Posted on: July 14, 2026 | Category: News

Kanopy's Historical Highlights in July featuring Period PiecesHistory comes to life this July! Explore sweeping stories, iconic characters, and unforgettable moments with Kanopy’s Historical Highlights: Period Pieces Collection.

Your HSPLS library card unlocks free access to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, and favorite films for kids on Kanopy.

Start streaming today!

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Explore Kanopy’s Curated Film Collection on Period Pieces

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