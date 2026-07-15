HELTON TO LEAD STATE AGENCY OVERSEEING LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING AND STANDARDS

July 14, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed Heath Helton to serve as director of the Arkansas Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (ADLEST). Helton, who recently retired as Little Rock Police Chief, will begin work on August 3rd.

Earlier today, the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST) recommended Helton during a special-called teleconference meeting. The body met briefly in executive session and then publicly voted to recommend Helton.

“Heath is a consummate professional and is known for his integrity and sound judgment,” said Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Col. Mike Hagar. “He earned his stripes serving Arkansas’ capital city during some tumultuous times, always maintaining a reputation for professionalism, credibility, and reliability. We are thrilled to welcome him into the Department of Public Safety family.”

Helton’s 30 years of service with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) included time as a patrol officer and detective as well as stints as the Recruit Training Sergeant and SWAT Sergeant. During his seven years in a Commander role, Helton served as Special Operations Division Commander and Training Division Commander. He served three and a half years as LRPD’s Chief.

CLEST is the regulatory body that oversees ADLEST and meets regularly to make determinations regarding the certification of officers and local law enforcement agencies.

ADLEST runs three law enforcement training academies, which serve state, county, municipal and other law enforcement officers. ADLEST’s Standards section works to ensure the professional competency of law enforcement officers by establishing minimum standards for employment and in continued employment.

Chris Chapmond left the director’s post in May after serving in the role since January 2023. He is the chief of the Hot Springs Police Department.

“Chief Chapmond’s leadership at ADLEST was transformative, and he leaves an impressive legacy we will benefit from for generations,” said Col. Hagar. “The team he assembled is top notch, and I have no doubt that they will continue to advance and thrive under Heath’s leadership.”