State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Whiteleysburg Road in Harrington

Date Posted: Tuesday, July 14th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday night on Whiteleysburg Road in Harrington.

On July 13, 2026, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound, near the 1500 block of Whiteleysburg Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that a pedestrian was reportedly lying in the roadway. As a result, the Silverado was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man from Harrington, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The driver of the Silverado, a 17-year-old male from Milton, Delaware, was not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who has information about the crash to contact Sergeant M. Long at (302) 698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.