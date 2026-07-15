Veterans Invited to Join Lexington County’s 2026 Veterans Parade
Lexington, SC — July 14,2026 — Veterans across Lexington County and beyond are invited to take part in this year’s Veterans Parade, scheduled for Sunday, November 1 , 2026. The parade will honor the service and sacrifice of those who served in the United States Armed Forces and celebrate their lasting contributions to our community.
More Details to come
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