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Veterans Invited to Join Lexington County’s 2026 Veterans Parade

Lexington, SC — July 14,2026 — Veterans across Lexington County and beyond are invited to take part in this year’s Veterans Parade, scheduled for Sunday, November 1 , 2026.   The parade will honor the service and sacrifice of those who served in the United States Armed Forces and celebrate their lasting contributions to our community.

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Veterans Invited to Join Lexington County’s 2026 Veterans Parade

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