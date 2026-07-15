Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,077 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,115 in the last 365 days.

Mosquito Fogging: Week of July 6

Our Vector Control team will be out fogging to help reduce mosquito populations in the following neighborhoods from 4 a.m.- 6 am. Weather Permitting

 

Thursday, July 16th

Addy Crossing Subdivision - Gilbert

Winston Point Subdivision - Gilbert

Kellers Pond Subdivision - Lexington

 

Friday, July 17th

Whisper Lake Subdivision - Lexington

Gibson Road - Lexington

Gibson Road soccer Fields - Lexington

Mallards Lakes - Lexington

Mallards Hill - Lexington

Coventry Lakes - Lexington

 

Wondering what we fog with? Here’s how we protect people and pollinators:

Remove standing water
Use larvicides like BTI & Altosid
Fog with ULV misting — safe, targeted, and only when mosquitoes are active
Apply Biomist®, designed to reduce impact on non-target insects
We follow strict safety standards and adjust in real time if people, pets, or livestock are nearby.

 

Want to prevent fogging on your property or would like more information? Call Vector Control at (803) 785-8440!

Remember: No standing water = No mosquitoes!

Thank you for helping us keep Lexington County safe and comfortable

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mosquito Fogging: Week of July 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.