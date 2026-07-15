Mosquito Fogging: Week of July 6
Our Vector Control team will be out fogging to help reduce mosquito populations in the following neighborhoods from 4 a.m.- 6 am. Weather Permitting
Thursday, July 16th
Addy Crossing Subdivision - Gilbert
Winston Point Subdivision - Gilbert
Kellers Pond Subdivision - Lexington
Friday, July 17th
Whisper Lake Subdivision - Lexington
Gibson Road - Lexington
Gibson Road soccer Fields - Lexington
Mallards Lakes - Lexington
Mallards Hill - Lexington
Coventry Lakes - Lexington
Wondering what we fog with? Here’s how we protect people and pollinators:
Remove standing water
Use larvicides like BTI & Altosid
Fog with ULV misting — safe, targeted, and only when mosquitoes are active
Apply Biomist®, designed to reduce impact on non-target insects
We follow strict safety standards and adjust in real time if people, pets, or livestock are nearby.
Want to prevent fogging on your property or would like more information? Call Vector Control at (803) 785-8440!
Remember: No standing water = No mosquitoes!
Thank you for helping us keep Lexington County safe and comfortable
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.