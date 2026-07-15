Mosquito Fogging: Week of July 6

Our Vector Control team will be out fogging to help reduce mosquito populations in the following neighborhoods from 4 a.m.- 6 am. Weather Permitting

Thursday, July 16th

Addy Crossing Subdivision - Gilbert Winston Point Subdivision - Gilbert Kellers Pond Subdivision - Lexington

Friday, July 17th

Whisper Lake Subdivision - Lexington Gibson Road - Lexington Gibson Road soccer Fields - Lexington Mallards Lakes - Lexington Mallards Hill - Lexington Coventry Lakes - Lexington

Wondering what we fog with? Here’s how we protect people and pollinators:

Remove standing water

Use larvicides like BTI & Altosid

Fog with ULV misting — safe, targeted, and only when mosquitoes are active

Apply Biomist®, designed to reduce impact on non-target insects

We follow strict safety standards and adjust in real time if people, pets, or livestock are nearby.

Want to prevent fogging on your property or would like more information? Call Vector Control at (803) 785-8440!

Remember: No standing water = No mosquitoes!

Thank you for helping us keep Lexington County safe and comfortable