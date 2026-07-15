Teelie Turner Invites Families to Celebrate America's 250th All Year with Interactive Book, Audiobook & Music Bundles

Families celebrate America's 250th Birthday all year long with the Patriotic Patsy & Friends Interactive Book, Audiobook & Music Bundles featuring books, music, audiobooks, activities, and magical Fairyland adventures. Families celebrate America's 250th Birthday all year long by reading, listening, singing, and exploring Fairyland together through the Patriotic Patsy & Friends Interactive Book, Audiobook & Music Bundles. Children and families celebrate America's 250th Birthday through the magic of Fairyland with original songs, audiobooks, interactive activities, and the Patriotic Patsy & Friends Interactive Book & Music Bundles.

Families can read it, hear it, sing along with it, and explore Fairyland all year long through books, audiobooks, music, and magical bundles.

**Our dream was never to create just one book. We wanted to build a magical place where families could read, hear, sing along, explore, and celebrate America's 250th Birthday together all year long.” — Teelie Turner

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The America 250 Collection expands beyond the pages of a book with original Fairyland music, audiobooks, interactive digital bundles, printable activities, and magical experiences for the whole family.July 14, 2026 Award-winning fantasy author Teelie Turner is inviting families everywhere to celebrate America's 250th Birthday all year long with the release of the Patriotic Patsy & Friends Interactive Book & Music Bundles , a magical multimedia experience inspired by Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration.Designed to extend the Fairyland adventure beyond the pages of the commemorative fairy tale, these interactive bundles combine beautifully illustrated books, original Fairyland music, audiobooks, digital flipbooks, printable coloring pages, certificates, and exclusive bonus content into one unforgettable family experience."Our dream was never to create just one book," said Teelie Turner. "We wanted to create a place where families could celebrate America's 250th Birthday together through stories, music, imagination, kindness, and Fairyland magic—not just on the Fourth of July, but throughout the entire celebration year."The America 250 Collection allows readers to experience Fairyland in multiple ways, making every visit a new adventure. Families can read together, listen to original songs, enjoy the audiobook, complete printable activities, explore interactive digital content, and discover magical surprises featuring Patriotic Patsy, PetalSpark, Bubba the Baker, and Fairyland's beloved cast of characters.Families can read it, hear it, sing along with it, explore it, and celebrate America's 250th Birthday together all year long. Every bundle has been thoughtfully designed to create meaningful family moments while bringing the magic of Fairyland into homes through stories, music, imagination, and interactive experiences that children and adults can enjoy together.Unlike traditional children's books, the Patriotic Patsy & Friends Interactive Book & Music Bundles create an immersive storytelling experience that encourages families to celebrate together while building lasting traditions around America's historic 250th Birthday.The collection includes:Beautifully illustrated commemorative booksOriginal Fairyland musicProfessionally narrated audiobooksInteractive digital flipbooksPrintable coloring pages and activitiesCertificates and collectible digital extrasExclusive Fairyland bonus contentThroughout the America 250 celebration, visitors to Teelie Turner Author can continue enjoying new Fairyland adventures, behind-the-scenes features, character spotlights, original music, videos, and interactive experiences that expand the magical world of Patriotic Patsy & Friends.Whether families are reading together at bedtime, listening during a road trip, completing activities with grandchildren, or celebrating holidays throughout the year, the America 250 Collection offers countless opportunities to create joyful memories through friendship, imagination, and patriotic celebration.The Patriotic Patsy & Friends Interactive Book & Music Bundles are available now as part of the growing America 250 Collection at TeelieTurnerAuthor.com.About Teelie TurnerAward-winning fantasy author Teelie Turner has written more than 100 enchanting books that transport readers into magical worlds filled with friendship, imagination, kindness, and wonder. Through the America 250 Collection, Teelie Turner and Patriotic Patsy & Friends invite families to celebrate America's historic 250th Birthday with beautifully illustrated books, original Fairyland music, audiobooks, interactive digital bundles, and magical experiences designed to bring generations together.

Celebrate America's 250th All Year with Patriotic Patsy & Friends Interactive Book, Audiobook & Music Bundles

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