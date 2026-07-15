NAVA Presents 'Boss Level: Women Shaping Video Games' at San Diego Comic-Con

Panel of leading voice actors, directors, and producers takes the stage Saturday, July 25, followed by an autograph session

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) will present "Boss Level: Women Shaping Video Games," a panel bringing together female voice actors, directors, and producers working at the highest levels of the video game industry, on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor.The panel features Krizia Bajos (voice actor and director, Marvel's Wolverine, DC: Dark Legion), Cissy Jones (voice actor, The Owl House, Firewatch), Rachel Strum (executive producer, Brightskull Entertainment), Linsay Rousseau (voice actor, God of War: Ragnarök, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III), Jennifer Sun Bell (voice actor, Genshin Impact, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond) and Courtney Walton (director, Gearbox Studios). It will be moderated by Carin Gilfry, Vice President of NAVA.Panelists will discuss how women are portrayed in games, why representation on the creative side of development matters, and how female actors, directors, and producers are making the gaming industry a better place to work and thrive.The panel arrives at a pointed moment. Sony Santa Monica's reveal of God of War Laufey - the first entry in the franchise to hand the lead to a woman - was met with a wave of online hostility, a reaction that has become familiar every time a major title puts a female character at its center."You can measure how far we haven't come by the reaction," said Carin Gilfry, Vice President of NAVA. "When God of War was first released, no one was deciding to play the game based on how 'attractive' Kratos was. But with a woman as the lead, the internet is discussing her looks nonstop. Representation in video games isn't settled, and the women on this panel do their work in that weather."“Every time a war game includes a woman, someone insists it isn’t realistic. I was a combat photographer with the 101st Airborne in Iraq, outside the wire, years before the military would officially admit women were serving in combat at all. Now I voice women in Call of Duty and hear the same objection. We aren’t a diversity decision. We’re a fact they’d rather not have,” said voice actor Linsay Rousseau.AUTOGRAPH SESSIONImmediately following the panel, attendees can meet the performers at an autograph session on Saturday, July 25, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at AA06.Signing: Cissy Jones, Krizia Bajos, Linsay Rousseau, Jennifer Sun Bell, and Courtney Walton.About NAVAThe National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) is a nonprofit trade association that advocates for and promotes the advancement of the voice acting industry through action, education, inclusion, and benefits.

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