Dejavoo and Bead Bring the Next Generation of Merchant Payments to Businesses Nationwide.

For twenty years, Dejavoo has been a leader in the payments industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions to small and medium-sized businesses through partnerships with ISOs, Sales Representatives, ISVs, and VARs. Bead is a U.S. based digital payments network specializing in the merchant acceptance and settlement of digital assets (crypto), digital wallets (PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, etc) and Buy Now Pay Later (Klarna).

This integration creates a significant opportunity for Dejavoo partners to offer one of the broadest portfolios of modern payments through a single platform.

Consumers want to pay with the most convenient method. Merchants want to get paid in U.S. dollars. Our job is to make both happen.. That's exactly what our integration with Dejavoo delivers.” — Jay Sykes, CEO of Bead

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The way consumers pay has changed dramatically.Today's customers expect the freedom to pay using the method that's most convenient for them - whether that's a credit card, PayPal, Venmo, Klarna, or even cryptocurrency. Yet many merchants are still limited by payment systems designed for yesterday's economy.According to recent industry research, nearly 70% of U.S. adults use digital payment methods, while alternative payment options such as digital wallets, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and cryptocurrency continue to gain momentum.In fact, more than 72 million Americans own cryptocurrency, while BNPL and digital wallets continue to grow rapidly, signaling that payment choice has become a competitive advantage for merchants.To help merchants keep pace with this evolution, Dejavoo has partnered with Bead to expand merchant acceptance beyond traditional card payments, delivering a true omnichannel payment experience through Dejavoo’s iPOSpays platform.The new integration enables merchants to accept an expanded portfolio of payment methods, including:Credit and debit cardsCryptocurrency with automatic U.S. dollar settlementPayPal , Venmo, and Klarnaall through a single, integrated payment ecosystem.Rather than requiring merchants to piece together multiple payment solutions, Dejavoo and Bead deliver one streamlined platform that simplifies operations while giving consumers the payment flexibility they increasingly expect."Payments are evolving faster than ever, and our responsibility is to ensure our partners stay ahead of that evolution," said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo. "Merchants shouldn't have to choose between trusted payment methods and emerging ones. They should be able to offer both through a single, secure platform that grows alongside consumer demand.""Consumers don't think about payment rails. They simply want to pay using the method that's most convenient for them," said Jay Sykes, CEO of Bead. "Merchants want to get paid in U.S. dollars. Our job is to make both happen without adding complexity. That's exactly what our integration with Dejavoo delivers."The partnership represents another step in Dejavoo's commitment to delivering innovative payment technologies that help ISOs, payment providers, and merchants stay competitive in an increasingly digital economy. As consumer payment preferences continue to diversify, merchants need technology that evolves with them, not around them.Together, Dejavoo and Bead are making that future available today.About BeadBead, Inc. is a U.S.-based payments infrastructure company that enables merchants to accept digital assets (cryptocurrency), digital wallets, and Buy-Now-Pay-Later through a single API, with all transactions settling in U.S. dollars. For more information, visit bead.xyz.About DejavooDejavoo delivers smart and secure payment solutions for businesses, combining innovative technology with seamless integration. Our offerings include the iPOSpays omni-commerce gateway, cloud POS systems, and flexible alternative payment options.With advanced Android and Linux terminal lines, Dejavoo offers secure, reliable in-person payment solutions for a variety of business needs. Supported by a global network of ISOs, ISVs, and resellers, Dejavoo ensures reliable, in-person transactions tailored to a merchant’s needs. Backed by a global network of ISOs, ISVs, and resellers, we empower businesses to thrive with industry-leading point-of-sale technology and personalized support.Explore how Dejavoo can elevate your business at dejavoo.io.Media ContactsDejavooAmit Iris ZenouV.P. Marketing and Communications, Dejavooamitz@dejavoo.ioBead, Inc.Jay Sykes, CEOjay@bead.xyzPayment method availability varies by merchant and is subject to eligibility, underwriting, and applicable compliance requirements.

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