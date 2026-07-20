Craig Young's Growing Up Young Becomes Amazon Bestseller Following Global Book Launch

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing Up Young : One Family’s Faith Journey to the NFL, by Craig Young , a marriage and family therapist, coach, and consultant, has become an Amazon bestseller following its global release. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book explores the growing conversation about youth sports, parenting, character development, and the long-term impact of athletic experiences on families.As youth athletics become increasingly competitive, many parents and coaches are grappling with questions that extend beyond wins and losses. Growing Up Young explores how families can foster athletic excellence while safeguarding relationships, emotional health, and personal identity throughout a child's athletic journey.Drawing on decades of professional experience as a marriage and family therapist, along with firsthand experience raising a son who progressed from youth sports to college football and ultimately to the NFL, Young offers a perspective that blends clinical insight with lived experience. Rather than focusing on athletic performance or coaching strategies, the book centers on the relationships that shape young athletes long before and after competition.The book explores topics such as managing performance pressure, responding to setbacks, navigating the recruiting process, avoiding unhealthy parental expectations, developing resilience, and keeping faith and long-term personal growth at the center of athletic participation."Sports can become one of life's greatest classrooms when families remain grounded in the values that matter most," said Craig. "The hope behind this book is to encourage conversations that strengthen relationships, keep perspective during competitive seasons, and help young athletes grow into healthy, resilient adults regardless of where their athletic journey leads."Young's counseling background informs many of the book's themes, including emotional resilience, communication, identity development, leadership, and intentional parenting. While football provides much of the narrative backdrop, the principles discussed are intended to apply across youth athletics, regardless of sport or level of competition.The release comes as conversations about youth athlete well-being, mental health, burnout, and family dynamics continue to attract greater attention among educators, coaches, sports organizations, and parents nationwide. Growing Up Young contributes to these discussions by focusing on the role families play in helping young athletes develop character, confidence, and perspective during and beyond their competitive years.The book is intended for parents, grandparents, coaches, educators, mentors, and families supporting young athletes from recreational leagues through elite competition. Its emphasis extends beyond athletics, offering practical principles for raising resilient young people prepared for challenges in every area of life.Growing Up Young: One Family’s Faith Journey to the NFL examines how youth sports can serve as a platform for building resilience, character, emotional maturity, and lasting family relationships. Combining professional counseling principles with personal experience, Craig Young offers practical guidance for navigating competition, recruiting, performance pressure, and identity while maintaining faith, healthy relationships, and long-term perspective.Craig Young possesses a Masters Degree in marriage and family therapy and works as a coach, consultant, and motivational speaker whose work focuses on strengthening individuals, families, and organizations through healthy relationships, emotional resilience, and purposeful leadership.Craig’s professional experience spans counseling, coaching, leadership development, and family consulting, equipping parents and leaders with practical tools to navigate life's challenges with character and purpose.Growing Up Young is available worldwide through Amazon. For more information about the author and his work, please visit https://www.craigyoungconsulting.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.