Brickhouse Inn Named a 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award Winner for the 15th Straight Year
Brickhouse Inn was named a 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award winner for the 15th year in a row.
Gettysburg bed & breakfast earns the honor in the same year it marks 30 years open to the public
The recognition lands in a milestone year for the inn, which has been open to the public for 30 years.
Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards go to businesses that consistently earn strong reviews and ratings from travelers over the past year, placing winners among the most trusted properties on the platform.
"We're honored," said Laurie Crown, manager of the Brickhouse Inn. "Fifteen years of travelers choosing the Brickhouse Inn and choosing to come back is a recognition we've earned one guest at a time. We're grateful to every guest who took the time to share their stay, and to our team that makes it worth writing about."
“Congratulations to the Brickhouse Inn on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
The Brickhouse Inn sits on Baltimore Street in the heart of Gettysburg's historic district, within walking distance of the Soldiers' National Cemetery, where President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address, and steps from the battlefield itself. The Inn spans two historic homes: an 1898 Victorian mansion with its original wood floors and chestnut trim, and the c.1830 Welty House, which sheltered its owners and neighbors during the battle in 1863. Guests come for the gourmet breakfasts, the gardens, and a location that puts three days of American history right outside the front door.
Thirty years of operation and 15 straight years of Tripadvisor recognition put the Brickhouse Inn among an elite group of independently owned inns with that kind of staying power. The inn's run of recognition spans both Tripadvisor's earlier Certificate of Excellence and its current Travelers' Choice Award, along with a Hall of Fame designation for sustained top ratings.
Reservations and room details are available at BrickhouseInn.com
Thirty years in, the pattern is clear: in Gettysburg, the places that protect the history are the ones travelers keep choosing.
About the Brickhouse Inn: The Brickhouse Inn is an award-winning bed and breakfast in the heart of historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, comprising an 1898 Victorian mansion and the c.1830 Welty House. Steps from the Gettysburg battlefield and the Soldiers' National Cemetery, the Inn offers historic rooms, gourmet breakfasts, and gardens within walking distance of the town's shops, restaurants, and attractions.
Kelli Bloomquist
US Ghost Adventures
PR@Tourismo.com
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