PV Hardware USA Reduces Solar Project Delays with Faster Delivery, Supply Chain Stability and Lower Construction Costs

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Expansion of Houston pre-assembly capabilities advances shortened delivery lead times, reduced on-site labor requirements and fewer costly project delays

In this environment, delivery capability has become just as important as tracker technology itself ...” — Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development, PVH USA

HOUTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PV Hardware USA, a global provider of solar tracking and foundations solutions, is helping solar developers navigate a new era of utility-scale solar deployment, where larger projects, tighter timelines and growing demand for renewable energy are increasing pressure to deliver power faster and more efficiently than ever before.

As project schedules tighten and market expectations rise, supply chain instability has emerged as one of the industry's biggest challenges. Through strategic investments in domestic manufacturing, supply chain resilience and expanded pre-assembly operations, PVH USA has built an execution-focused approach designed to provide developers and EPCs with greater certainty in an increasingly unpredictable market

Developers today face a landscape where logistics disruptions, sourcing challenges and regulatory uncertainty can quickly impact project schedules and budgets. Recent changes in U.S. solar trade policy have intensified these pressures, forcing developers and EPCs to rethink procurement strategies and supplier relationships. As a result, developers are increasingly evaluating suppliers not only on technology performance, but also on manufacturing resilience, delivery reliability and execution capability.

“In this environment, delivery capability has become just as important as tracker technology itself,” said Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development, PVH USA. “That distinction has become critical in today’s market. The procurement volatility solar projects face today is no longer limited to equipment pricing. Material shortages, steel fluctuations, freight instability and trade restrictions can rapidly alter project economics. Developers need partners that can help remove uncertainty from the equation.”

Rather than reacting to disruption, PVH USA has built a manufacturing strategy designed to support and expand domestic manufacturing, accelerate delivery timelines and reduce on-site labor requirements through advanced pre-assembly processes. The company currently maintains one of the strongest manufacturing footprints in the solar tracker industry, with annual production capacity of 12 GW in the United States. In addition, PVH USA has expanded pre-assembly capabilities at its Houston headquarters, allowing more system components to arrive at project sites installation ready. By shifting assembly activities upstream into controlled manufacturing environments, the company helps reduce field labor requirements, streamline logistics and improve overall project execution.

For developers and EPCs, every delay carries consequences. Missed installation windows can affect financing timelines, labor planning, grid connection schedules and long-term project returns. As a result, the ability to consistently deliver equipment on time has become a critical competitive advantage.

“PVH’s approach extends beyond manufacturing alone,” said Juan Manuel Martínez Millán, an Assembly Training Manager at PVH USA. “By integrating pre-assembly into our production processes and maintaining local engineering and technical support teams, we can reduce on-site components by over 70% and installation time by 44%. Instead of solving problems after equipment arrives on site, we’re addressing risks upstream within the supply chain itself.”

As utility-scale solar deployment continues to accelerate across the United States, the industry’s success will depend not only on innovative technology but on reliable execution. Through expanded domestic manufacturing capacity, enhanced pre-assembly operations and a resilient supply chain strategy, PVH USA is helping developers reduce uncertainty, maintain project schedules and bring clean energy online faster.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or heidi@themaverickpr.com.

About PV Hardware

At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.

As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.

With over 40 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

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