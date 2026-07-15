Premier LogiTech's Scott Paul Named to 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100

Scott Paul - CEO of Premier LogiTech Premier LogiTech - End-to-End Technology Lifecycle Solutions Provider

Recognition honors the region's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives for leadership, vision and business impact

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier LogiTech , a leading provider of integrated logistics and technology solutions, today announced that Scott Paul, Vice Chairman, has been named a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honoree. The program recognizes the region's most accomplished CEOs and C-level executives for demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion in their industries.Paul joins a class of honorees whose companies collectively employ more than 163,000 individuals and generate over $53 billion in annual revenue across Dallas-Fort Worth. The 2026 Titan 100 spans industries including information technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care and non-profit, reflecting the diversity of the region's business landscape.“I’m incredibly honored by this recognition from the Dallas-Fort Worth business community,” said Paul. “Premier LogiTech is thriving today because the DFW area is an incredible place to do business, but more importantly, because of the people behind our company. This award is a true reflection of our team's hard work, talent, and shared commitment to excellence."Under Paul's leadership, Premier LogiTech has grown into an award-winning supply chain and technology partner, offering sourcing, warehousing, asset management, configuration, deployment, and repair and reverse logistics services to corporations, government agencies and educational institutions nationwide. The company's Coppell, Texas facility enables it to reach 95% of the U.S. within three business days.Titan 100 honorees may be recognized for up to three consecutive years, with selection criteria growing more competitive each year. Third-year honorees who complete a live, on-camera interview before a judging committee are eligible for induction into the Titan 100 Hall of Fame.This year's honorees will be featured in a limited-edition Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 book, profiled online, and celebrated at the annual Titan 100 awards ceremony on October 7, 2026.________________________________________About Premier LogiTechPremier LogiTech is an award-winning Dallas-based provider of integrated technology solutions. The company specializes in supporting full lifecycle of consumer electronics from 3PL and value-added forward configuration service to complete value-recovery through repair & refurbishment services including forward and reverse transportation management services. For 18 years, it has built a reputation for creating custom solutions that fit customers' operations and budget, while delivering customers' products simply and effectively.Premier’s growing brand enablement capabilities ensure that products reach the market effectively and are managed sustainably through the circular economy. It manages millions of technology and consumer products for top-tier brands across a range of industries, providing custom solutions while effectively and efficiently integrating with nearly any organization's global supply chain.For more information, visit https://www.premierss.com/ About Titan 100The Titan 100 program recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in each region for demonstrated leadership, vision and business impact. Honorees are nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement being induction into the Hall of Fame in their third year of eligibility. More information is available at dallas.thetitan100.com.

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