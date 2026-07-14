9th Circuit rules for San Diego small-business owner in challenge to strict financial surveillance

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a San Diego federal judge’s prior ruling that the Trump administration cannot require money services businesses to report all transactions of $200 or more, a rule the government said was aimed at combatting money laundering but that a San Diego small-business owner argued would financially ruin her company and others like it.

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