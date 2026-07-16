Atlas Travel Expands Its Marketplace Through New Strategic Partnerships

New partnerships with Amadeus Cytric and Juno reinforce Atlas Travel's commitment to customer choice and greater flexibility for modern travel programs.

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Travel, a leading provider of travel management services and a division of its parent company, Atlas Travel & Technology Group, today announced new partnerships with Amadeus Cytric and Juno, strengthening its marketplace of travel technology partners while delivering purpose-driven solutions that respond to the needs of its clients.

The new partnerships broaden the ways organizations can access Atlas Travel’s services, giving clients more flexibility to support diverse traveler populations and integrate travel into the business tools they already rely on. By connecting with the platforms clients already use, Atlas Travel is making it easier for organizations to build travel programs that can fit the way they operate.

"Our clients expect technology that works within their existing environments, not the other way around," said Lea Cahill, President of Atlas Travel & Technology Group. "That's why we're continuing to grow our network of partners to meet clients in their channel of choice. Our goal is simply to give every client access to the tools that best support their business while delivering the personalized service that Atlas Travel is known for."

Through its partnership with Amadeus Cytric, Atlas Travel will support organizations that leverage Microsoft Teams as their primary collaboration hub by enabling travel booking within their existing workflows. The addition advances Atlas Travel's omni-channel accessibility, allowing clients to book and manage travel through the tools they use every day while creating a more seamless travel experience across platforms.

Atlas Travel has also partnered with Juno, a travel and expense platform recently acquired by Ramp and designed specifically for guest and non-profiled travelers. By bringing Juno into its portfolio of partners, Atlas Travel can better serve those who do not fit traditional traveler profiles while continuing to provide fulfillment, reporting and duty of care services.

"Every travel program operates differently, which is why flexibility is so important," said Paul Swartz, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Atlas Travel. "What we’re seeing across the industry is a growing need for travel solutions that can keep up with how organizations actually operate day to day. These trusted partnerships reflect that shift and ensure clients have more options for their unique programs."

The partnerships with Amadeus Cytric and Juno represent the latest additions to Atlas Travel's growing marketplace of travel technology solutions. As business travel needs continue to evolve, Atlas Travel will continue to expand its marketplace through strategic partnerships, giving clients greater choice and flexibility while remaining committed to the personalized support that defines the Atlas Travel experience.

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About Atlas Travel

Since 1986, Atlas Travel has provided easier travel and better management to organizations around the globe. Part of Atlas Travel & Technology Group, Atlas Travel comprises three divisions offering corporate travel, vacation planning, and meetings and incentives services. Through its wholly owned UK division and affiliation with BCD Travel, the company supports global travel programs in more than 110 countries.

Atlas Travel is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). In 2026, the company was recognized by The Boston Business Journal as one of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Massachusetts and one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in Massachusetts. Atlas Travel is a proud member of B Tourism and PACT.

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