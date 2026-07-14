Calif. State Bar Settles Suit Against Exam Vendor for $5.25M

(Subscription required) California's state bar has settled its lawsuit with the vendor the agency accused of mishandling the rollout and administration of the botched February 2025 bar exam, the bar announced Monday. Alabama-based Meazure Learning will pay $5.25 million to resolve claims that it oversold its ability to deliver a largely remote lawyer-licensing exam to thousands of applicants and will waive $1.36 million in outstanding invoices submitted for work on the February 2025 test.

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