NAE Cleaning Solutions Launches Commercial Window Cleaning Services for Austin-Area Businesses

Local commercial cleaning company expands its facility maintenance offerings with interior and exterior window cleaning designed for Central Texas conditions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAE Cleaning Solutions has served the Austin metropolitan area for more than 13 years. Today, this locally owned and operated commercial cleaning company is adding something new: window cleaning services for office and business facilities across Austin and the surrounding communities.The new service covers interior and exterior window cleaning. It also includes entry door and lobby glass care, interior glass partition cleaning, and removal of hard water stains and mineral buildup. Businesses can book it as a standalone service. Or they can add it to existing facility maintenance programs with NAE Cleaning Solutions, such as janitorial services, day porter support, carpet care, and floor care.This expansion makes particular sense for Central Texas. Pollen season here runs long, leaving a visible film on commercial glass that doesn't just wipe away. Irrigation systems and rain runoff both carry mineral-heavy water. That water leaves hard stains behind. And those stains only get harder to remove over time. Construction sites across the metro add their own layer of dust and residue. And the Texas sun is intense enough that streaks and smudges appear on glass far more often than in many other markets."Property managers in Austin deal with a combination of pollen, hard water, and construction dust that most window cleaning guidance simply doesn't account for," said Jason Behn, President of NAE Cleaning Solutions. "We built this service around those local conditions, and we built it to fit into the maintenance programs our clients already run with us, so glass care doesn't become one more vendor to manage."Under the new offering, NAE Cleaning Solutions' trained technicians clean fingerprints, dust, and smudges from interior office glass using microfiber and squeegee methods and remove pollen, bird droppings, and weather-related buildup from exterior windows using professional-grade solutions, water-fed pole systems, and purified water. Window frames, tracks, and corners are cleared of dirt and debris as part of every visit.A dedicated treatment process handles hard water staining and long-term mineral deposits. This helps extend the lifespan of commercial glass.Safety comes first on every exterior job. Technicians follow OSHA-compliant procedures that include fall protection, harnessing systems, designated anchor points, and controlled work zones. Full licensing, bonding, and insurance back every engagement, along with liability coverage.Scheduling is flexible—monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual, whatever fits the property. One-time cleanings are also on offer, useful ahead of an event, an inspection, or a property changing hands. And no two plans look the same, since each one is built around a building's size, glass type, foot traffic, and sun exposure."Clean glass is one of the first things a client, tenant, or visitor notices about a building," added Jason Behn. "Our goal is for businesses to never have to think about it — the windows are simply always presentable."NAE Cleaning Solutions serves a wide range of commercial facilities, including office buildings, auto dealerships, coworking spaces, schools, churches, and medical offices. For properties with specialty glass—such as stained glass in places of worship or low-E and tinted glass in modern office buildings—the company uses mild soap and deionized water methods appropriate to the surface.For property managers, the new service means one less vendor to manage. Window cleaning is coordinated through the same point of contact. It's scheduled alongside existing janitorial and floor care visits. This cuts down on overlap. It simplifies communication. And it keeps quality standards consistent across all building surfaces.The commercial window cleaning service is available now throughout Austin and the surrounding areas. That includes Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Georgetown, Leander, Kyle, and Buda. Businesses can request a free estimate by phone or through the company's website.More information is available at https://naecleaningsolutions.com/commercial-window-cleaning-austin/ About NAE Cleaning SolutionsNAE Cleaning Solutions is a locally owned and operated commercial cleaning company. The company has been serving Austin, Texas, for more than 13 years. It still serves offices and commercial properties across Austin and the surrounding areas. The standard of cleaning hasn't changed. That work spans janitorial services, day porter support, carpet care, floor care, and now window cleaning too. Licensing, bonding, and insurance are all in place. So is BBB accreditation, along with membership in ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association.Website: https://naecleaningsolutions.com Address: 6705 US-290, Austin, TX 78735

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