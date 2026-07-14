ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued a proclamation declaring April as Second Chance Month in the State of Georgia, reaffirming Georgia’s commitment to public safety, accountability, and meaningful opportunities for individuals transitioning back into their communities.

Second Chance Month is a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the challenges justice-involved individuals face upon reentry and to highlight the critical role that reentry services play in promoting long-term success and safer communities. Individuals returning to their communities after incarceration often face barriers to employment, housing, and essential services—challenges that can impact stability, families, and public safety. The efforts highlight the importance of addressing these barriers and strengthening reentry efforts at every level.

The Governor’s proclamation underscores the importance of second chances, stating in part:

“The designation of April as Second Chance Month contributes to increased public awareness about the need for closure for those who have paid their debt, while creating opportunities for individuals, employers, congregations, and communities to extend second chances.”

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) plays a vital role in this effort by equipping individuals under supervision with the tools and resources needed for successful reintegration. Through strategic partnerships with state agencies, local organizations, employers, and service providers, DCS connects individuals to housing, employment, healthcare, and evidence-based reentry programs that reduce recidivism and strengthen communities across Georgia.

DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail emphasized that “second chances strengthen public safety,” noting that when individuals are given the opportunity and support to rebuild their lives, communities become safer and more resilient. He added that the agency remains committed to holding individuals accountable while also connecting them to the resources needed to create lasting, positive change across Georgia.

Reentry Services Director Mary Elliott reinforced that approach, stating that “reentry is not a single act of service; it’s a coordinated effort.” Through collaboration with partners in housing, employment, treatment, and other essential services across the state, she noted, individuals are better positioned to build stable, productive lives beyond supervision—creating meaningful impact for communities statewide.

Throughout April, DCS will host and support events in communities across Georgia aimed at reentry success, expanding access to resources, and strengthening community partnerships. These efforts include resource fairs, employer engagement initiatives, and public awareness events designed to connect justice-involved individuals with opportunities for a successful future.

Second Chance Month serves as a call to action for government agencies, businesses, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and community members to support reentry efforts and invest in safer, stronger communities.

For more information about Second Chance Month events and initiatives, contact [email protected].

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision

As an integral part of Georgia’s criminal justice system, the Department of Community Supervision protects and serves the state through effective, evidence-based community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.