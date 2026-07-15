AIFD Northwest Region, Swan Island Dahlias Launch 'Battle of the Blooms' Competition for 100th Anniversary

Designers compete across 50 acres and 375 dahlia varieties for the inaugural Battle of the Blooms, Sept. 18-20 in Canby, OR.

This centennial is a chance for designers to reconnect with the source of their artistry and honor the growers who make every masterpiece possible.” — Robbyn Repp, AIFD, Vice President, Northwest AIFD Chapter

CANBY, OR, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) Northwest Region—representing elite floral artists across the Northwestern United States, Canada, and Korea—and Swan Island Dahlias are proud to announce a historic partnership in celebration of Swan Island Dahlias’ 100th Anniversary. This milestone honors a century of world-class dahlia cultivation and recognizes the profound impact these iconic blooms have had on the global floral industry.The partnership culminates in the launch of the first annual Dahlia Floral Design Competition. This "Battle of the Blooms" invites professional and aspiring designers to showcase their skills amidst 50 acres of vibrant fields featuring approximately 375 dahlia varieties.Adding to the prestige of the event, the competition will be evaluated by a world-class panel of judges, including National AIFD President Brent Leech AIFD, CFD, and Leanne Kesler AIFD, CFD, PFCI. Kesler is the owner of the Floral Design Institute , established in 1969, which is the largest floral design school in the Pacific Northwest and holds the distinction of being the largest privately owned floral design educational institution in the world. In addition to her expertise as a judge, Kesler has generously donated over $1,000 in prizes for the competition winners.“For AIFD Northwest Region , this centennial is a unique opportunity for designers to reconnect with the source of their artistry,” said Robbyn Repp, Vice President of the Northwest AIFD Chapter. “Returning to the fields allows us to experience the scale and care involved in growing exceptional flowers. It reminds us that every masterpiece begins with the dedication of the grower.”While Swan Island Dahlias celebrates 100 years, the Gitts family has provided stewardship of the farm since 1963, establishing it as a premier global destination. After welcoming over 65,000 visitors in 2025, the 100th Anniversary celebration is expected to draw even larger crowds to witness the intersection of horticulture and high design.Event Highlights & Deadlines:The "Battle of the Blooms" Competition: Competitors will vie for over $1,000 in prizes. The deadline for floral designers to enter is Monday, September 7th.Educational Workshops: Four exclusive floral design classes will be offered, with limited space available.Public Engagement: The competition is free for the public to view, and visitors are invited to vote for the "People’s Choice Award."Travel & Accommodations: For attendees traveling from across the region, a special room rate has been secured at the Hilton Garden Inn Wilsonville, Oregon. To take advantage of this discounted rate, rooms must be booked by the deadline of September 1st.Official Registration: For full competition entry forms, workshop registration, and the hotel booking link, please visit the official AIFD Northwest Region portal. For a full list of farm activities and the centennial calendar, visitors may also visit SwanIslandDahlias.com.This event is made possible through the generous support of industry leaders, including Swan Island Dahlias, Floral Design Institute, Bill Doran Company, Smithers-Oasis, and FloristWare.About AIFD Northwest Region: The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) Northwest Region is a branch of the floral industry’s leading non-profit organization, dedicated to establishing, maintaining, and recognizing the highest standard of professional floral design. The Northwest Region proudly represents and supports accredited floral designers throughout the Northwestern United States, Canada, and Korea.About Swan Island Dahlias: Located in Canby, Oregon, Swan Island Dahlias is the largest and leading dahlia grower in the United States, introducing 5–15 new varieties annually and shipping world-class tubers across the globe.

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