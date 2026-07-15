Markkula Center for Applied Ethics to Host 'AI and Magnifica Humanitas’: A Webinar Series About the Papal Encyclical

Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --WHAT:Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics is hosting a four-part webinar series on "AI and Magnifica Humanitas." Markkula Center staff members and other Santa Clara University faculty and staff will address key AI-related themes from the encyclical recently issued by Pope Leo XIV. The webinars will focus on four distinct topics: AI and education, AI and labor, AI and consciousness, and disarming AI.WHY:In May, the Vatican released an encyclical titled, “Magnifica Humanitas,” which addresses the promises and challenges that have accompanied the integration of artificial intelligence into various aspects of many people’s lives.WHERE:Register to attend any or all of four webinars at: https://www.scu.edu/ethics/events/ai-and-magnifica-humanitas/ WHEN/WHO:“The Encyclical, AI, and Education”Thursday, July 16, 2026, Noon to 1 p.m. PDTPanelists:• Director, Internet Ethics, Irina Raicu• Director, Religious and Catholic Ethics, David DeCosse• Senior Director, Leadership Ethics, Ann Skeet“The Encyclical, AI, and Labor”Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Noon to 1 p.m. PDTPanelists:• Director, Internet Ethics, Irina Raicu• Director, Government Ethics, Davina Hurt• SCU Vice President for Mission and Ministry, Matthew Carnes, S.J.“The Encyclical, AI, and Consciousness”Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Noon to 1 p.m. PDTPanelists:• Director, Technology Ethics, Brian Green• Director, Immigration Ethics, Bill O’Neill, S.J., Ph.D.• Professor of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences, Erick Ramirez“The Encyclical and Disarming AI”Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, Noon to 1 p.m. PDTPanelists:• Director, Religious and Catholic Ethics, David DeCosse• Director, Immigration Ethics, Bill O’Neill, S.J., Ph.D.• Senior Director, Leadership Ethics, Ann SkeetDuring a recent event at Santa Clara University, scholars with backgrounds in ethics, engineering, theology, and religious studies came together to explore some of the issues addressed by the recent encyclical; among them were Ann Skeet and Brian Green, who will also be participating in the upcoming webinars. You can view a summary reel from the event (via Linkedin): https://www.linkedin.com/posts/santa-clara-university_catholic-ethics-and-artificial-intelligence-ugcPost-7468755935302189058-JgqO/ About the Markkula Center for Applied EthicsFounded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics

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