United Ocular Announces Acquisition of Glenn Reams Ocularist

Expanding Specialized Ocular Prosthetic Care Across the Midwest. 40-year practice transition ensures continued care for more than 5,000 patients across Midwest

We're honored to continue that work and remain committed to providing every patient with the same personalized care they've come to expect throughout their journey” — Lubbi Ernjakovic, President of United Ocular

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Ocular today announced the acquisition of Glenn Reams Ocularist, a respected ocular prosthetics practice that has served patients throughout Kansas, Kentucky and surrounding portions of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana for more than four decades.The acquisition represents another step in United Ocular's mission to preserve independent ocularist practices while ensuring long-term access to specialized ocular prosthetic care for patients across the United States. In addition to continuing care for Glenn Reams' patients, United Ocular will also continue serving patients of Turntine Ocular Prosthetics, the practice founded by Harold (Bud) Turntine, whose patients have been under Glenn Reams' care since 2023."Glenn has dedicated more than 40 years to caring for patients and building relationships founded on trust, compassion and exceptional craftsmanship," said Lubbi Ernjakovic, President of United Ocular. "We're honored to continue that work and remain committed to providing every patient with the same personalized care they've come to expect throughout their journey."Following more than 40 years in practice, Glenn Reams enters retirement knowing his patients will continue receiving dedicated care from an experienced clinical team. Ensuring continuity for both his longtime patients and those previously cared for by Harold (Bud) Turntine at Turntine Ocular Prosthetics remained a priority throughout the transition.“After more than 40 years of practice, finding the right successor was incredibly important to me" said Glenn Reams. "I wanted my patients to continue receiving the same level of care and personal attention they deserve. I'm confident United Ocular shares those values and will continue serving both my patients and the former Turntine Ocular Prosthetics patients with compassion, professionalism and respect.”Patient care will continue to be overseen by ocularist Chadi Kouka, who has successfully led clinical care and patient integration at United Ocular since joining the organization in 2024. With more than 15 years of experience designing and fitting custom ocular prostheses, Kouka remains committed to providing a seamless transition while maintaining the individualized care patients have come to expect.United Ocular is headquartered at 7400 S. Union Park Ave. Ste 102, Midvale, UT 84047For more information on United Ocular, please visit unitedocular.com.About United Ocular:United Ocular is dedicated to preserving the tradition of independent ocularistry while advancing the future of ocular prosthetic care. Through thoughtful practice transitions, investment in experienced clinicians and continued innovation in prosthetic technology, United Ocular ensures patients continue receiving compassionate, individualized care close to home. The company provides custom ocular prosthetic services for individuals affected by trauma, disease and congenital eye conditions while supporting the long-term sustainability of the ocularist profession.

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