Les Brown and The First Family of Motivation Launch Hungry for Greatness Summit and Atlanta Live Event

Virtual summit August 9, 2026 leading to Atlanta live experience Oct 10-11, 2026 for people to find their voice and lead with human connection in age of AI.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary motivational speaker Les Brown and The First Family of Motivation today announced the Hungry for Greatness summit, a new virtual and live event campaign created to help aspiring speakers, entrepreneurs, coaches, leaders, and purpose-driven professionals discover their audience, develop their voice, and deliver their message.The campaign begins with a virtual summit on August 9, 2026, followed by a two-day live event in Atlanta, Georgia, October 10-11, 2026.The events arrive at a time when artificial intelligence is changing the job market, social media is intensifying emotional pressure, and many people feel more connected digitally but more disconnected personally. The summit centers on the idea that human skills technology cannot replace: story, voice, relationships, resilience, leadership, and trust.“There is greatness within you, but greatness has to be activated,” said Les Brown. “This is not the time to sit back, be silent, and wait for the world to choose you. This is the time to strengthen what is happening inside of you, build real relationships, and bring your own table.”“Things may happen around you and things may happen to you, but the things that really count are the things that happen in you,” Brown added. “Hungry for Greatness is about helping people stand up, speak up, and use their story to make a difference.”The virtual summit will feature Les Brown, Les Brown Jr. , Dr. Ona Brown, emerging speakers from the Hungry To Speak community, and special guest anchors including social media strategist Brittany Michalchuk, Coach Ken Carter, whose story inspired the film Coach Carter, American Actor & Comedian, Michael Colyar, and Edmund Coutan of Kumquat Life.A signature feature of the virtual summit is The Greatness Relay, a curated motivational cypher where emerging speakers pass the message of courage, identity, resilience, story, faith, and greatness from one voice to another. The format is designed to demonstrate how life experience can become a message that moves people.“The First Family of Motivation is taking my father’s legacy into the age of AI with a practical system for story, voice, and communication,” said Les Brown Jr. “This is not just inspiration. It is implementation. We want people to leave with a clearer message, stronger confidence, and a real next step.”“Our family has always believed that a voice can change a life,” said Dr. Ona Brown. “This series is about helping people stop hiding the gift they were born to share.”The summit will also introduce attendees to The Age of Greatness: Win With Story, AI & Systems, a 30-day sprint designed to help participants extract their story, build a signature message, create speaker assets, and use AI tools to organize and amplify their message without losing authenticity.Les Brown’s public platform reaches more than 3.3 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, X, and TikTok, giving the campaign a powerful foundation for national and international visibility.Registration and event updates are available at HungryToSpeak.com.• August 9, 2026: Hungry for Greatness virtual summit, focused on story, AI, social media, and implementation• October 10-11, 2026: The Age of Greatness live experience in Atlanta, GeorgiaAbout Les BrownLes Brown is one of the world’s most recognized motivational speakers and a globally respected voice in personal development, resilience, and human potential. His message, “You have greatness within you,” has impacted millions around the world.About The First Family of MotivationThe First Family of Motivation represents the multigenerational motivational leadership legacy of Les Brown, including family voices and collaborators committed to helping people discover their greatness, develop their voice, and use their story to serve others.About Hungry To SpeakHungry To Speak is a leadership communication and speaker development platform helping participants discover their voice, develop their message, and turn life experience into a clear, powerful message for stages, business, community, and digital platforms.

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