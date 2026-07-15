Philip Albrecht Announces Expansion of Moneta Payments’ Digital Lead Generation Services for Merchant Services Agents

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip Albrecht, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of Moneta Payments, today announced the continued expansion of the company’s digital lead generation services for merchant services professionals.

Moneta Payments provides payment processing solutions for small business owners while helping merchant services agents develop more scalable customer acquisition systems.

The company’s growth strategy includes a Done-For-You Meta Ads program created specifically for professionals in the merchant services industry. The program uses advertising campaigns across Facebook and Instagram to connect participating agents with business owners interested in learning more about payment processing options.

“Many merchant services professionals still depend heavily on cold calling, door-to-door outreach, and other time-intensive prospecting methods,” Albrecht said. “Our goal is to help agents create a more efficient process by generating inbound interest and allowing them to spend more time following up with prospects and closing business.”

Through the program, Moneta Payments manages campaign setup, advertising creative, audience targeting, campaign optimization, and lead generation. Participating agents remain responsible for contacting leads, evaluating their needs, and presenting appropriate payment processing solutions.

According to Albrecht, the service was developed after he and his brother identified an opportunity to combine their experience in sales, digital advertising, and merchant services.

“We saw that many talented agents were limited by the amount of manual outreach they could complete each day,” Albrecht said. “Digital advertising provides another way for them to reach business owners and build a more consistent pipeline.”

In addition to its advertising services, Moneta Payments works with small businesses seeking customized payment processing solutions and direct account support. The company says its approach emphasizes accessibility, transparent communication, and long-term client relationships.

“Business owners want to understand what they are paying for and know who to contact when they need assistance,” Albrecht said. “We focus on providing responsive support and helping each client evaluate solutions based on the specific needs of their business.”

Before entering entrepreneurship full time, Albrecht worked in automotive sales, where he developed experience in customer acquisition, relationship management, and performance-based selling. He later shifted his focus toward recurring-revenue business models and technology-supported sales systems.

Albrecht and his brother subsequently combined their sales and marketing backgrounds with opportunities in the merchant services sector. They now operate from Puerto Rico and work with Cash Swipe partners seeking to develop credit card processing businesses.

Over the next year, Moneta Payments plans to focus on strengthening its internal operations, expanding its campaign infrastructure, and supporting growth across its payment processing and digital advertising divisions.

“Financial freedom is about creating options,” Albrecht said. “It means building sustainable systems that can provide greater flexibility, mobility, and the ability to support the people who matter most.”

As businesses continue adopting digital payment methods, Moneta Payments intends to help business owners and merchant services professionals adjust to an increasingly technology-driven marketplace.

About Moneta Payments

Moneta Payments is a payment processing and digital marketing company serving small businesses and merchant services professionals. The company provides customized merchant solutions, client support, and digital lead generation services designed to help agents build more efficient customer acquisition systems. Moneta Payments operates from Puerto Rico and works with professionals across the merchant services industry.

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