Burlington County Working with NJDEP to Clean Up Wastewater Spill at Resource Recovery Complex

The Burlington County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling is working with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to clean up a wastewater spill at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex at 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence.

The spill was discovered at around 4 AM on Tuesday, July 14, by workers from a wastewater hauling company. A pipe broke at a wastewater loading station area, causing an estimated 5,000 to 25,000 gallons of wastewater from the landfill to spill onto the ground and then spread into a detention basin with an outfall to the Assiscunk Creek.

Immediate action was taken to contain the spill and limit any discharge into the creek. County personnel quickly notified the DEP of the spill and potential discharge and are working with inspectors to ensure the spill is appropriately cleaned up and remediated.

Residents with questions about the spill can contact NJDEP at 609-777-3373 or the Burlington County Public Information Office at publicinfo@co.burlington.nj.us .