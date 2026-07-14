Governor Newsom calls for renewing the American Dream for working families at NALEO National Conference 

To view the fireside remarks, click here .

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California has:

Governor Newsom also highlighted California’s continued commitment to protecting democracy by expanding access to voting, safeguarding election workers, and defending free and fair elections.

Protecting Californians

Addressing challenges facing Latino families and immigrant communities, the Governor also reaffirmed California’s commitment to protecting civil rights, supporting legal services, expanding educational supports, and defending communities against unlawful federal actions while continuing to advocate for comprehensive federal immigration reform.

Over nearly eight years, Governor Newsom has advanced a blueprint for state actions on immigration, including efforts to build a fairer, more inclusive society, to catalyze immigrants’ skills and talent for a stronger economy and to mitigate the harms caused by federal inaction, such as a lack of Congressional action to modernize our immigration system, to strengthen border security and to provide an earned pathway to citizenship for the millions of hardworking Californians who have built lives here and contributed for many years.

As President Trump continues his extreme attacks on immigrants, including many Latino families, the Governor has taken action to hold the federal government accountable and increase support for families, workers and small businesses through new investments and protections.

Supporting working families

Preparing California’s workforce

Defending Democracy

Standing with immigrant families