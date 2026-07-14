North Mississippi Row Crop Field Day set for Aug. 20

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Growers and agricultural industry professionals are invited to attend the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center Row Crop Field Day on Aug. 20 in Verona.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with researchers and Extension specialists while receiving crop-specific updates from around the state. A tour of the research farm will highlight ongoing research and provide information relevant to Mississippi row crop production.

Featured topics include crop updates on corn, soybeans and cotton as well as a weed control, insect and disease overview. Featured speakers will also discuss soil fertility in corn and beans as well as iron deficiency chlorosis tolerance in soybeans affected by different cropping systems.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center office complex, located at 5421 MS-145 South in Verona. The free program starts at 8:30 a.m. and includes breakfast and lunch.

The event is hosted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service and the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station.

Mississippi State University is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or more information, contact Amee Ausec at 662-566-2201 or ab5020@msstate.edu.