Friends LA Unites Families and Community at Stronger Together Summer Fest

Photo Cred: Royal Binion Photo Cred: Royal Binion Photo Cred: Royal Binion

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of the Children–Los Angeles (Friends LA) recently welcomed more than 250 Youth and Caregivers to its Stronger Together Summer Fest, a community celebration designed to strengthen relationships, provide support, and create opportunities for families across Los Angeles to connect with one another while celebrating the start of summer.Held at the Children's Institute, Otis Booth Campus, the event brought together children, caregivers, volunteers, and community partners for a day filled with food trucks, live music, games, and interactive activities. While children enjoyed a day filled with play and discovery, caregivers had the opportunity to build new relationships, share experiences, and strengthen their own support networks.Through a partnership with Shoes That Fit, families received brand-new athletic shoes for participating children, helping them head into the new school year feeling confident and equipped.The celebration was made possible through the support of community partners, including Columbia Bank, Hyperion Construction, Joy on York, and Pine & Crane, whose generous financial contributions, in-kind donations, and volunteer support helped create a memorable day for hundreds of local families."One of the most meaningful parts of the day was seeing families from across Los Angeles—many meeting one another for the first time—come together as one Friends LA community. While the kids laughed, played, and just got to be kids, caregivers found connection with each other. That’s what our work is really about. Strong relationships create stronger families, stronger communities, and brighter futures for children.”Summer Fest reflects Friends LA's belief that prevention begins with relationships. By creating opportunities for families to connect, build community, and feel supported, Friends LA helps strengthen the foundation children need to thrive.For more information about Friends of the Children–Los Angeles or to learn how to get involved, visit friendsla.org.About Friends of the Children–Los Angeles (Friends LA)About Friends of the Children – Los AngelesFriends LA empowers youth facing the greatest systemic barriers by providing each child with a paid, professional mentor from ages 4–6 through high school graduation — a 12+ year commitment, no matter what. Through consistent, long-term relationships and a two-generation approach, Friends LA supports each child's social, emotional, academic, and physical well-being; building resilience, strengthening protective factors, and increasing access to resources and opportunities that promote lasting family stability.Friends LA partners closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (DMH), the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and community-based partner organizations to identify and support children and families at highest risk of foster care involvement. By investing in prevention-focused, relationship-based mentorship, Friends LA works to mitigate trauma and interrupt cycles of system involvement before they begin.

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