Rep. Kevin Volk Celebrates Signing Of HB2800 To Strengthen Ignition Interlock Enforcement

PHOENIX — Arizona State Representative Kevin Volk joined Governor Katie Hobbs, law enforcement leaders, advocates, legislators, and family members of John McLean today to celebrate the signing of House Bill 2800, which will strengthen Arizona's ignition interlock ("breathalyzer") laws and improve public safety.

HB2800 establishes new penalties for individuals who knowingly lend their vehicle to someone subject to an ignition interlock requirement when it results in an accident that causes serious injury or death. That closes a loophole that has allowed impaired drivers to circumvent existing safeguards.

Volk introduced the bill after the tragic death of John McLean, a leader in the Southern Arizona community and a former State Senate candidate for Legislative District 17, who was killed in a crash involving an impaired driver in 2024. The legislation honors his memory by working to prevent similar horrific crashes and strengthen Arizona's efforts to reduce impaired driving.

“I ran this bill in honor of my friend and running mate, John McLean, to help prevent tragedies like this from happening again,” said Representative Kevin Volk. "I am grateful to the Governor, to my legislative colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and to all who helped move this bill across the finish line. Today, I'm proud to stand with law enforcement and advocates to send a message that we all have a part to play in reducing impaired driving."

Following the end of the state legislature and signing of the bill, HB2800 will take effect as Arizona state law on September 12.