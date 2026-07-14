President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Athani

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, expressed his deep condolences at the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Former Amir of the State of Qatar.

His Highness passed away yesterday, Sunday, 12 July 2026, at the age of 74.

President Ramaphosa extends his condolences to the Royal Family and the government and people of Qatar.

President Ramaphosa said: “As South Africa, we consider ourselves to be close friends and partners of the State of Qatar which has been a model of peace, development, prosperity, and global influence inspired by the extraordinary leadership of the late Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

“In this moment of sorrow, we join the people of Qatar and the allies and friends globally in mourning the loss of a distinguished leader whose vision, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to the socio-economic progress and prosperity of his nation and the Global South left an enduring legacy.

“May his soul be favoured with forgiveness and mercy.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

Email: media@presidency.gov.za

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