Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina represents South Africa at UNESCO Conference, 15-17 Jul

Deputy Minister Gina to represent South Africa at global UNESCO Conference on Science

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will represent South Africa at UNESCO’s 2026 Global Conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, taking place from 15 to 17 July in Paris, France.

The UNESCO flagship ministerial event supports the implementation of the United Nations International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024-2033), which seeks to mobilise all scientific disciplines in support of the Sustainable Development Goals. Its focus includes international cooperation, evidence-informed policymaking, capacity development, open and inclusive science, and stronger links between researchers, policymakers and society.

Convened under the theme “Science in action: Charting a sustainable and equitable future for all”, the conference brings together global leaders, ministers and stakeholders to explore how knowledge can be translated into practical solutions for development challenges.

Speaking ahead of the event, Deputy Minister Gina said South Africa’s participation reaffirms the country’s commitment to using science, technology and innovation to drive inclusive growth, support development priorities and improve quality of life. “South Africa’s participation also seeks to strengthen the country’s engagement with UNESCO and other member states, while reinforcing our role in science diplomacy and international scientific cooperation,” said the Deputy Minister.

South Africa further supports the principles of the UNESCO Recommendation on Open Science, recognising that open, inclusive and collaborative scientific systems are essential for expanding access to knowledge, strengthening public trust in science, and accelerating innovation for sustainable development.

These principles are reflected in the 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation, which positions science, technology and innovation as a strategic national asset for inclusive economic growth, social development and improved quality of life, said Dr Gina.

During the conference, Dr Gina will participate in two official sessions. On Thursday, 16 July, she will participate in a high-level panel session titled “Translating Evidence into Priorities: Bridging Evidence to Action, Focusing on Priorities and Implementation”. The session will focus on how governments can better translate scientific evidence into policy, strategic priorities and implementation.

On Friday, 17 July, Dr Gina will participate as a discussant in the thematic session titled “The Exposome in Action: Global Strategies for Translating Total Environmental Exposure Science into Prevention and Policy”. The session will examine how research on environmental exposure can be translated into effective public health interventions and evidence-based policies that prevent disease and strengthen resilience.

The Deputy Minister said South Africa will use the platform to highlight the value of evidence-informed policymaking, open and inclusive science, international cooperation and capacity development in advancing practical, people-centred solutions to global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, food and water security, public health, and sustainable industrial development.

“The country’s central message is that science must remain accessible, collaborative and purposefully directed towards improving the lives of people,” said the Deputy Minister.

The conference follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official visit to France from 10 to 12 July 2026, during which he co-chaired the UNESCO High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education with UNESCO Director-General Dr Khaled El-Enany.

The timing of these engagements provides an opportunity to further reinforce South Africa’s visibility and engagement within the UNESCO system.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za.

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