Special Investigating Unit investigate allegations of maladministration and unlawful conduct in the Free State Department of Education

SIU authorised to investigate the construction of three schools in the Free State; amendments made to the Great Kokstad Municipality investigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 325 of 2026, authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and unlawful conduct in the affairs of the Free State Department of Education. The President has also signed the amendment of Proclamation 244 of 2025, which relates to the procurement of software licences and information technology (IT) service desk solutions at the Great Kokstad Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Proclamation 325 of 2026 Proclamation 325 of 2026 authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State in relation to the affairs of the Free State Department of Education.

The investigation will review the procurement and contracting processes for construction services performed by or on behalf of the department from 1 March 2014 until the date of the proclamation.

It will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the State in relation to and any related matters, projects at:

• Caleb Motshabi (formerly Thuto Ke Thebe) Primary School

• Malebogo Primary School

• Tlholo Primary School

In addition, the SIU will assess whether the procurement processes complied with applicable legislation, National Treasury and Provincial Treasury regulations, as well as the department’s procurement policies and procedures.

Protecting the public interest and assets through prevention measures and systemic investigations to eradicate fraud, maladministration, and corruption.

The investigation will further examine any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the department, service providers, or any other individuals or entities involved.

It will also include any related conduct involving the same persons, entities or contracts identified during the investigation.

Amendment to Proclamation 244 of 2025

Meanwhile, the President has also signed a notice amending Proclamation 244 of 2025.

The original proclamation, published on 31 January 2025, authorised the SIU to investigate the procurement of, or contracting for, goods, works or services by or on behalf of the Great Kokstad Local Municipality, and any payments made in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective.

The investigation covers:

• Bid GKM 19-22/23 for the appointment of a service provider to supply and renew software licences for a period of three years; and

• Bid GKM 16-22/23 for the appointment of a service provider to supply customer care and IT service desk solution for a period of three years.

It also investigates any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the municipality, service providers, suppliers, or any other person or entity during the period under investigation.

The amendment extends the investigation period to commence on 5 June 2020 instead of 1 January 2022 and continue until the date of publication of the amended proclamation.

It further expands the scope of the investigation to include:

• Bid GKM 43-19/20 for the supply and delivery of laptops and desktop computers; and

• Bid GKM 14-20/21 for the supply and renewal of software licences.

The SIU is mandated to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, irregular expenditure, unlawful conduct and any related corruption or fraud, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State.

In terms of the Act No. 74 of 1996, the SIU is empowered to investigate matters referred to it by the President and to institute civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal or the High Court to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations.

Protecting the public interest and assets through prevention measures and systemic investigations to eradicate fraud, maladministration, and corruption.

The SIU may also recover financial losses suffered by the State arising from acts of corruption, fraud, maladministration or any other unlawful conduct identified during these investigations.

Enquiries:

Selby Makgotho

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 083 718 6128

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