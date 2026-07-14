Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai reaffirms South Africa's unwavering commitment to sustainable development

South Africa reaffirms commitment to accelerating Sustainable Development at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Seiso Mohai, today reaffirmed South Africa's unwavering commitment to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development during the General Debate of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Addressing delegates under the theme, "Delivering Better: Accelerating Urgent and Transformative Action to Deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030," Deputy Minister Mohai called for renewed global solidarity and decisive action to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals with only four years remaining before the 2030 deadline.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that South Africa's development agenda remains firmly anchored in the principles of inclusivity, equality, human dignity and sustainable economic transformation. He highlighted that the Sustainable Development Goals are fully integrated into the implementation of South Africa's National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030 and the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP).

"South Africa remains committed to ensuring that no one is left behind, particularly women, youth, persons with disabilities, rural communities and other vulnerable groups," said Deputy Minister Mohai.

The Deputy Minister noted that South Africa continues to strengthen partnerships with civil society, the private sector, academia, development partners and international organisations to advance inclusive and sustainable development.

While acknowledging the country's progress in expanding access to electricity, safe drinking water, sanitation, digital connectivity and social protection, the Deputy Minister recognised that significant development challenges remain.

He further stressed that stronger implementation, enhanced partnerships and sustainable financing are essential to achieving the SDGs. He called on the international community to honour commitments on development financing, technology transfer, capacity building, debt sustainability and reform of the global financial architecture, particularly to support developing countries. 3

Deputy Minister Mohai also congratulated Member States presenting their Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) at this year's Forum and confirmed that South Africa looks forward to presenting its next VNR in 2027, providing an opportunity to reflect on progress, lessons learnt and actions to accelerate implementation of the SDGs.

Concluding his address, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to solidarity, inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela, whose values continue to inspire efforts towards a more just, peaceful and equitable world.

Media enquiries:

Ms Xoliswa Salman

Ministry in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Email: Xoliswa.Salman@dpme.gov.za

Cell: 066 305 7718

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